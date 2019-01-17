Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Outlook Report 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 02:45 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Data Analytics Outsourcing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Data Analytics Outsourcing market accounted for $2,233.12 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $18,681.12 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors favouring the market growth are huge acceptance of mobile devices and social media and huge investments in data analytics by organizations to boost their output. Lack of availability of data scientists around the globe and privacy concerns of personal data, & data security problems are hampering the market growth. Moreover, rising recognition of Internet of things (IoT) as it provides vendors and businesses is providing ample opportunities for the market growth.
Data Analytics Outsourcing represents the outsourcing of data and statistical research, adding up to the purpose of computational resources for useful decision-making and complex business solutions to third-party marketers. Data analytics tools enable organizations to make better decisions, raise efficiency, diminish operational costs, supply customized offerings and improve customer services.
By type, descriptive data analytics segment is driving the market growth. The rising acceptance of digital technologies and big data has encouraged enterprises to adopt descriptive analytics owing to the resulting growth in volume of data. The data provided by descriptive analytics help the enterprises to generate a better plan for business growth and for better decision-making.
North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to increasing adoption of superior digital technologies by end users in the region, leading to generation of large volumes of data. In addition, rising amount of data from several branches including production, procurement, sales & marketing and human resource is projected to drive demand for data analytics outsourcing in the region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Some of the key players profiled in the Data Analytics Outsourcing include
- Accenture
- Infosys Ltd.
- Capgemini
- IBM Corporation
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Genpact Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
- Sap SE
- Fractal Analytics Ltd
- Mu Sigma, Inc.
- ZS Associates, Inc.
- Trianz
- RSA Security LLC
- ThreatMetrix
- Opera Solutions LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Predictive Data Analytics
5.3 Prescriptive Data Analytics
5.4 Descriptive Data Analytics
6 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Supply Chain Analytics
6.3 Sales Analytics
6.4 Marketing Analytics
6.5 Finance & Risk Analytics
6.6 Fraud Detection and Risk management
6.7 Advisory Services
6.8 Process Optimization
6.9 Device Security Solutions
6.9.1 Access Management
6.9.2 Identity Management
6.10 Other Applications
7 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Media & Entertainment
7.3 IT & Telecom
7.4 Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)
7.5 Healthcare
7.6 Retail
7.7 Manufacturing
7.8 Energy & Utilities
7.9 Education
7.10 Consumer Packaged Goods
7.11 Other End users
7.11.1 Consulting
7.11.2 Professional Services
7.11.3 Travel and Logistics
8 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w2br6q/global_data?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-analytics-outsourcing-market-outlook-report-2017-2026---drivers-constraints-opportunities-threats-challenges-investment-opportunities-and-recommendations-300780275.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:45 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 17, 2019 02:45 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:15 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 17, 2019 12:30 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:00 AM EST