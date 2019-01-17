Sherwood Valley Casino Offers Free Meals to Furloughed Federal Employees

|By PR Newswire
|
January 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
WILLITS, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to support the more than 800,000 federal employees that have been furloughed because of the federal budget impasse, Sherwood Valley Casino is offering free meals for affected employees and one of their guests. The affected federal employees will be able to get their free meals at the casino's "Creekside Café" during hours of operation, and they must be Player's Club members to receive the benefit. Membership is free and easy to sign up for.
"As the budget impasse continues to slog along, it is easy to forget the many people and families it has directly impacted. We hope this can alleviate some of the anxiety of anyone locally who find themselves wondering when they will receive their next paycheck. At least they won't have to worry about their next meal." said Michael J. Broderick, Sherwood Valley Casino's General Manager.
According to Broderick, anyone who qualifies and wants to take advantage of this offer will be welcome at the casino. They will have to go to the casino's Player's Club and show current proof of federal employment (i.e. must be paid directly from the U.S. Federal government, an example would be TSA or National Park Services) as well as valid photo ID and their club card. If they have a guest with them, they too will have to be members of the Player's Club as well as valid photo ID. If they are not currently club members no problem, membership is free and easy! They will then be given a voucher that can be redeemed for the meal of their choice off of the Creekside Café's menu. This offer will last as long as the federal furlough remains in place, and can be redeemed once a day. Details can be found at the club.
"Speaking for the food and beverage team we look forward to helping those in need during these challenging times. My team and I are ready to serve them with a smile and a hot meal!" Said Lucy Stanley, Food and Beverage Manager for the casino.
About Sherwood Valley Casino
The Sherwood Valley Casino is gently nestled against a backdrop of the lush coastal forestry that forms the signature scenery of Willits, California, the heart of Mendocino County. Featuring over 220 of the newest and best slots, Sherwood Valley Casino is reputed to be "The Friendliest Little Casino in Mendocino County". Dedicated to providing our guests with an exceptional gaming and entertainment experience, Sherwood Valley Casino's 6,000 square foot, action-packed gaming floor features the Creekside Café for a delicious bite to eat, the most generous players club in the area, and the friendliest customer service around! We are open 24/7, 365 days a year.
For more information please call: (707) 459-7978 or visit us online at http://www.svrcasino.com.
