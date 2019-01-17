SentinelOne Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions

SentinelOne, the leading provider of Autonomous Endpoint Protection solutions, is excited to share that they were named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions. This recognition comes in addition to the company being named a November 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms. We believe the two recognitions together highlight customers’ trust and market adoption of SentinelOne’s unified EPP and EDR solution.

Gartner defines Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions (EDR) as solutions that record and store endpoint-system-level behaviors, use various data analytics techniques to detect suspicious system behavior, provide contextual information, block malicious activity, and provide remediation suggestions to restore affected systems.

“The voice of our customers is our north star: our commitment has always been to provide customers with a unified EPP and EDR platform encompassing the absolute best protection against - and visibility into - the constantly evolving threat landscape. We believe being named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for EDR validates our company mission and emphasizes our growing scale,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO and Co-Founder, SentinelOne. “SentinelOne’s patented in-product automated remediation and threat hunting capabilities redefines legacy EDR. Our platform is key to protecting today’s enterprises, and we continue to work tirelessly to ensure our customers stay ahead of threats regardless of attack vector, OS, deployment preference, or cybersecurity/IT team size.”

As of January 16, 2019, SentinelOne has achieved an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the EDR market based on 133 verified reviews – the highest rating among vendors with over 100 reviews. Some of the reviews that SentinelOne has received include:

“We needed an EDR solution for MacOS that would integrate with Defender ATP. The solution was easy to install and set up. The Defender ATP integration was as simple as a few clicks… Once it was up and running, EDR data from our MacOS systems immediately began showing up in the Defender ATP console. My security operations team even caught me running an nmap scan inside a Kali Linux VM using VMWare Fusion on my Macbook. The awesome thing was, they didn't even have an account to the SentinelOne dashboard yet. They caught it in the Defender ATP console.” – CISO – Finance Industry

“This product has exceeded my expectations. The ease of use, coupled with outstanding protection and response has made this an invaluable investment. The constant innovation and cadence at which new features and abilities are released have been remarkable in the year I've had the product. Threat actors and constantly evolving and changing tactics, so it's good to know you are on the cutting edge of protection. Customer service is also top notch to address any issues that may arise”. — Security Analyst – Government

“We are extremely happy with our decision to deploy SentinelOne to our organization in 2018. Most importantly, the technology works. After tuning the solution to our environment, we have very high confidence based on SentinelOne's reduction of endpoint risk. The console is intuitive. Deploying the software is extremely easy and facilitated brilliantly within the console. Upgrades are frequent but can be deployed almost instantly from within the console. Perhaps the biggest business differentiation has been SentinelOne's true Multi-Tenant architecture, allowing complete sub-organizational control through simple distribution of available licenses. SentinelOne's backend support is responsive and actually solves problems (go figure).” - Information Security Manager– Finance Industry

By applying machine learning and AI, SentinelOne proactively protects organizations from advanced threats, as well as detects and remediates endpoint issues fully automatically and autonomously. SentinelOne’s Behavioral AI engine monitors each system process providing not only superior protection from the widest array of attack vectors, but also yielding unparalleled endpoint visibility in one single codebase.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects and responds to attacks across all major vectors. Designed for extreme ease of use, the S1 platform saves customers time by applying AI to automatically eliminate threats in real time for both on premise and cloud environments and is the only solution to provide full visibility across networks directly from the endpoint. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

