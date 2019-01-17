InterSystems Recognized as a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Operational Database Management Systems

|By Business Wire
|
January 17, 2019 03:30 PM EST
InterSystems, a global leader in information technology platforms for health, business, and government applications, today announced InterSystems has been named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Operational Database Management Systems (ODBMS).
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice analyzes more than 100,000 reviews across more than 300 markets posted to Gartner Peer Insights. These reviews are based on direct peer experiences of purchasing, implementing, and operating a solution. In markets with sufficient data available, Gartner Peer Insights recognizes the vendors who are the most highly rated by their customers through the Customers’ Choice distinction.
InterSystems has nearly 90 verified reviews on the Peer Insights site and has a 4.7 / 5.0 rating as of January 14, 2019 – higher than any other company on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Solutions, which is based on analyst opinion research.
Over the past year, InterSystems launched and deployed InterSystems IRIS Data Platform, a unified data platform that combines analytical and transaction processing with native interoperability for all types of data. Designed to help customers access all their data and better understand it, InterSystems leveraged the proven heritage of Caché, a leading data platform that is used by six of the world’s 10 largest investment banks, as well as innovative organizations in healthcare, retail, and beyond. With the ability to rapidly scale and manage both heterogeneous data and fast data, InterSystems IRIS accelerates development cycles to meet the data demands of the digital enterprise.
“The real test for technology is the customer experience, and we believe this recognition on Gartner Peer Insights is evidence that we help our customers improve their data strategies,” said Carlos Nogueira, general manager of data platform initiatives, InterSystems. “We strive to provide our customers with a data platform solution that fits their specific needs, and we will continue to innovate new offerings and build on this feedback.”
The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in the Operational Database Management Systems by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.
Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Solutions, Merv Adrian, Donald Feinberg, and Nick Heudecker, October 22, 2018.
About Peer Insights:
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About InterSystems
InterSystems is the engine behind the world’s most important applications. In healthcare, finance, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems is the power behind what matters™. Founded in 1978, InterSystems is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 80 countries. For more information, visit InterSystems.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005614/en/
