McAfee Named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Secure Web Gateway

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 03:31 PM EST
McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it was named a Jan. 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Security Web Gateways. Gartner states that Secure Web Gateways (SWGs) utilize URL filtering, advanced threat defense and legacy malware protection to defend users from internet-borne threats, and to help enterprises enforce internet policy compliance. SWGs are implemented as on-premises appliances (hardware and virtual) or cloud-based services, or in hybrid mode (combined on-premises appliances and cloud-based services).
The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains a rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. For this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews during the submission period with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher. As of January 15, 2019, McAfee received 104 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 for McAfee Web Gateway, McAfee Web Protection, and McAfee Web Gateway Cloud Service.
“We believe our position as a Jan. 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Secure Web Gateways is a testament to our device-to-cloud strategy. Our customers use of cloud services are continuing to grow at an accelerated pace, and our web security gateway capability enables customers to be protected from threats while enabling policy controls for those cloud services within their organizations,” said Raja Patel, vice president of corporate products, McAfee. “We take great pride in being recognized by our customers on Gartner Peer Insights, and their willingness to recommend McAfee Web Gateway technology as a Customers’ Choice vendor.”
Today’s web offers a dynamic, real-time user experience; however, the web has also become a more dangerous place, with increasingly sophisticated attacks released every day. McAfee Web Protection is a critical defense technology for any organization to protect against emerging malware threats, including remote offices and mobile users. It empowers organizations with secure internet access while greatly reducing risk through an advanced security approach that combines powerful, local intent analysis with cloud-based protection. The SaaS and hybrid solutions provide optimal protection for users everywhere.
One customer reviewed and commented that “McAfee Web Gateway is [easy] to setup. The powerful rule engine makes it easy to build complex rulesets and migrate from other vendors, without losing features/security.” Customers have also commented that McAfee Web Gateway “does a great job of detecting and blocking unknown/zero day threats. Very good categorization/reputation options. Easy integration with other McAfee solutions via DXL.”
Another customer stated that McAfee Web Gateway was the “No.1 rated antimalware solution for web threats. [It] analyzes the nature and intent of all content and code entering the network from requested web pages, providing immediate protection against malware and other hidden threats. Powered by layered security that combines local and cloud-based protection, you can count on Web Gateway for instant, advanced protection to stop zero-day threats, spyware, and targeted attacks — without a signature.”
Additional Resources:
- Web Security solutions home page
- McAfee Web Gateway home page
- McAfee Web Gateway data sheet
- Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Secure Web Gateways home page
- Gartner Peer Review Landing Page: McAfee
About Peer Insights:
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About McAfee
McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com
McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005778/en/
