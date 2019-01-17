TelNet Worldwide Expands Executive Team

|By PR Newswire
|
January 17, 2019 03:52 PM EST
TROY, Mich., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading telecommunications firm TelNet Worldwide (TelNet) promotes three results-driven directors to executive positions.
"These leaders epitomize forward thinking, a cornerstone of TelNet's high-performance corporate culture. We aim to deliver brilliant customer solutions through quality, teamwork, integrity and inspired experiences," said Mark Iannuzzi, TelNet President and Founder. "Our entire team of dedicated professionals, led by COO/CFO Rick Riordan and these respected experts, serve as a catalyst for growth, strengthening our mission to power the cloud communications market through fresh perspectives and tangible value for our customers."
For 20 years, thousands of businesses have relied on TelNet for critical communication services. With a best-in-class voice and data network, cloud-powering data centers and award-winning contact center solutions and services, TelNet helps its customers prosper in the digital era.
The expansion of TelNet's executive team is a purposeful recognition of the contributions from these dedicated individuals. It's another declaration that this customer-centric organization continues to invest in all facets as the preferred communications technology partner of results-driven businesses.
About TelNet Worldwide
TelNet Worldwide provides best-in-class business communications services, such as data and contact center solutions, unified communications and networking services. TelNet has an affinity for helping businesses evolve and grow by providing greater value in leading edge solutions, with smart adoption and superior levels of service. Get a behind-the-scenes look at our world-class data center here. For more about TelNet, click here.
About Mark Iannuzzi, TelNet Worldwide President and Founder
Mark Iannuzzi sees an exciting and bright future for how TelNet will continue to enhance the productivity and competitive position of its customers. An engineer and entrepreneur, Mark is inspired to enhance quality of life by making technology simple, trusted and empowering. He is responsible for guiding the technical vision of TelNet and directing a talented, passionate team with a unique commitment to customer service and value creation. To that mission, Mark established TelNet Worldwide in 1998 as a platform for innovative people and solutions.
About Rick Riordan, TelNet Worldwide Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Trust, confidence and strong results are Rick Riordan's calling card. The expansion of TelNet's executive team strengthens Rick's corporate growth objectives and capabilities. Rick builds and executes upon TelNet's corporate strategy with a focus on aligning people, processes, metrics and systems. An esteemed player in the telecommunications industry, he brings experience in financial and operational management, funding, investor relations, systems, analysis and M&A.
About John Lapham, TelNet Worldwide Vice President of Sales and Marketing
John Lapham's love for TelNet's customers, partners and platforms is on display with his every interaction. John delivers strategic vision and fortitude in enhancing TelNet's brand, sales and marketing distribution channels and customer experience. John is a technology entrepreneur, digital marketer and sales leader with a passion for helping others. He's spent his 25-year career in communications, technology, software and security at some of the most well-respected companies in the field.
About Carol Merritt, TelNet Worldwide Vice President of Human Resources
Ensuring TelNet's amazing people are able to be all they can is the centerpiece of Carol's every thought. Adept at building a strong foundation of human capital, Carol Merritt plays a significant role in furthering TelNet's organizational success. With a human resources career spanning 20+ years, Carol brings an impressive background and extensive experience in operational development, training, strategic vision, leadership and diverse team building skills to meet the challenges of the modern workforce.
About Mark Wajer, TelNet Worldwide Vice President of Research and Development
Mark Wajer's passion for innovation and smart solutions enriches the advancement of TelNet's engineering, product and software development capabilities. From his 24 years of experience in developing technical teams and systems, to his ability to see and orchestrate technological achievements, Mark brings lasting value to TelNet's customers. His unique 360-degree knowledge affords a perspective of the telecommunications industry that helps drive TelNets' stability and growth.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telnet-worldwide-expands-executive-team-300780523.html
SOURCE TelNet Worldwide
