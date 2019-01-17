Sweden Unlimited Expands Into UK/Europe

|By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based Sweden Unlimited, the digital creative agency specializing in strategy, eCommerce and content for fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands has announced the opening of their first creative studio outside of the U.S., in the heart of London. Situated in Notting Hill, an area renowned for its style, charm, and vibrancy, the agency will now be serving the UK and European brands and retailers with their full-range of creative content and commerce services from the Sweden Unlimited London studio.
This opening is the first step in an international expansion strategy backed by the Together Group. The global powerhouse for Digital Transformation, Incubation, eCommerce, and Growth acquired the Soho-based firm in July 2018 with the objective to grow Sweden Unlimited into a global leading creative digital agency for fashion, beauty, luxury & lifestyle brands and retailers.
"Sweden Unlimited's expertise is founded on a cultural perspective that integrates art and design into every aspect of their work," describes Richard Agerbeek, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Sweden Unlimited. "As a digital-first agency, we design brand experiences that span all channels and platforms – ranging from full-service eCommerce development to rich editorial platforms and remarkable marketing campaigns, all crafted to elevate brands and create emotional connections with customers. As such, Sweden Unlimited is the perfect digital creative partner for the fashion, beauty and lifestyle sector."
In order to accelerate the expansion, Together Group has acquired two of UK's leading creative agencies in the fashion and luxury space, Skywire and Folk, and has integrated these agencies under the Sweden Unlimited London brand. They bring along their creative and customer-service teams, with years of experience in delivering world-class eCommerce and content solutions to brands within the fashion and luxury industry, including Bottega Veneta, Asprey, De Beers, Hermes, Hirsh London, Hackett, and Loewe. These highly accomplished creative and technical teams perfectly complement the Sweden Unlimited US team.
"The idea of moving into Europe has always been one of the goals for us, but until now we had not truly found the right partner," says Leja Kress, CEO Sweden Unlimited. "Upon meeting the teams at Skywire and Folk we knew we had discovered the way to make that move. We are so excited about bringing our style and approach to the UK. It has been such an interesting journey and we are learning so much from one another."
"As UK's leading Luxury, Fashion and Lifestyle eCommerce Agency, meeting Sweden Unlimited was an instant bonding of like minds and passion," confirms Eva Hoff, Co-Founder, and CEO, Sweden Unlimited London (formerly Skywire). "We are excited to collaborate with the team in the US and to leverage our expertise to further strengthen Sweden Unlimited's capabilities, particularly in the jewelry, watch and lifestyle sectors."
"One of the most important things for me is working alongside creative teams that share a similar willingness to stretch boundaries and explore new ideas," further expands Tom Wittlin, Co-Founder & Creative Director, Sweden Unlimited London (formerly Folk). "I truly believe that combining the different perspectives from the US and Europe will be a driver of creativity and of exciting innovative ideas for the fashion, beauty and lifestyle space."
More news on Sweden Unlimited's international expansion will be revealed in the first half of 2019.
About Sweden Unlimited:
Sweden Unlimited is a digital creative agency based in New York City, specializing in strategy, design & technology for fashion and lifestyle brands. Founded in 1999 by Richard Agerbeek and twin sisters Alex and Leja Kress, Sweden Unlimited has distinguished itself through collaborations with clients such as Kate Spade, W Hotels, Akris, Estee Lauder, and Hauser & Wirth.
