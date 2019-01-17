IGNITE CITIES Announces Connected City Consulting Practice: Partnerships with Mayors to Rethink Smart City Collaboration

|By PR Newswire
January 17, 2019
CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week IGNITE Cities (IGNITE), a global consulting practice designed to develop, engage, and ignite relationships between mayors and leading tech firms, officially announced their groundbreaking Connected City Consulting Practice.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, IGNITE is led by, George Burciaga, a globally connected city architect and government relations expert in digital city transformation, government efficiencies, and smart city modeling.
IGNITE has engaged mayors to realign smart city solutions that scale within and across cities. Currently partnered with numerous mayors across the country, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, IGNITE has deployed a unique framework and methodology that initiates the groundwork to not only scale but also replicate and develop profitability for cities.
Mayor Benjamin, who also serves as President of the United States Conference of Mayors, added, "IGNITE is in a unique and strategic space as they target those who are at the center of the equation to ensure results. In order to align purpose across departments and a methodology that will succeed, I am excited to support IGNITE in anticipation of how they'll be able to help and guide cities."
IGNITE is focused on building scalable solutions and partnerships with mayors and leading technology firms, in order to resolve priority mayoral issues, such as homelessness, tomorrow's workforce, education, safety, plus mobility and infrastructure. The collaboration across cities is required, with partnerships that challenge everything. IGNITE is managing the process to think bigger than 5G while giving it a purpose that delivers measurable success to improve the lives of people including the City of Los Angeles.
"Los Angeles is a capital of innovation and creativity, where we know that cutting-edge technology can offer smart solutions to everything from city services and transportation, to public safety, sustainability, and economic development," said Mayor Garcetti. "Our partnership with IGNITE will help us build a more connected, dynamic, and engaged City, with an infrastructure designed to meet the challenges of today and the opportunities of the future."
"My purpose hasn't changed," said Burciaga. "We are challenging everyone to improve the way people live by connecting devices, people, and services. I've spent 18 years with cities across the world; our team's focus is on providing the platform and framework required for the collaboration necessary to resolve critical city issues, driven by mayors around the world."
Burciaga went on to add that scaling and replicating is required, with the final process to develop profitability. IGNITE has broken down their profitability requirement for cities into 3 key elements: new revenue, defined efficiencies, and actual sustainability. With only 29% of public sector tech projects and city infrastructure remaining successful today, the industry is in dire need of a reliable solution.
About IGNITE CITIES: After years of designing solutions for cities and global deployments, IGNITE is a global consulting practice designed to develop, engage and ignite relationships with mayors, CIOs, and global technology firms. The objective is to architect a connected city by placing people at the center of our purpose. IGNITE has refocused the connected city space and developed a smart framework that can scale, replicate, and generate profit. The result creates a visible impact that is measured by people through citizen engagement, transformed infrastructure, and improved city services. For more information, visit http://www.ignitecities.com/
SOURCE IGNITE
