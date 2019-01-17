Intuit QuickBooks and GIPHY Team Up to Celebrate the Small Business Community in “BACKING YOU” Campaign

As part of its global “BACKING YOU” campaign, which demonstrates how QuickBooks helps drive small business, self-employed and mid-market enterprise customers’ success, Intuit (Nasdaq:INTU) QuickBooks today announced it has teamed up with GIPHY, the first and largest GIF search engine. Through this alliance, QuickBooks leveraged GIPHY’s search advertising and content products, to provide the one of the first library of GIFs made specifically for the independent worker. The GIF series stars Danny DeVito, who acts as a coach and advocate for small businesses in the latest campaign for the brand that debuted in December. QuickBooks will also leverage GIPHY’s innovative new story feature by launching an original micro-series designed specifically for the platform.

Though there are millions of small business owners and self-employed in the world, there’s a lack of short-form content focused on small businesses. Noticing this, QuickBooks and GIPHY have teamed up to celebrate small business owners by providing a visual and expressive way to share their tribulations and triumphs. The GIFs will be auto-populated to give independent workers the perfect response for many business-oriented search terms such as “cash,” “work,” “taxes,” “boss,” and “small business;” and many common celebratory phrases such as “got your back,” “mic drop,” “winning,” and “genius.”

QuickBooks’ new original micro-series called “Getting Down to Small Business” will feature seven real small businesses including a restaurant, retail shops, a photographer, an architect, an auto shop, a real estate agent, and a 3D plastics manufacturer. Their unique stories will be told through five sequential GIFs exploring what makes their business special. Through the campaign, QuickBooks is giving small business owners a voice to tell their stories in the visual language of the 21st century: GIFs.

“‘BACKING YOU’ was introduced to both recognize and empower small business owners. Given the popularity of communicating through GIFs, we wanted to bring a sense of community to the self-employed and small business community, which our new campaign with GIPHY provides,” said Dan McCarthy, Vice President Global Marketing for QuickBooks at Intuit. “Our work with GIPHY’s search advertising features presented a timely opportunity to use the breakthrough format to reach our intended audience where they’re already communicating and shine a light on what makes our community special. We are excited to continue to up level the content and opportunities made available through QuickBooks’ ‘BACKING YOU’ campaign.”

“GIPHY’s ad products were designed to support brand storytelling through GIFs and to create content that is both easily searchable and valuable for relevant users,” said Alix McAlpine, Director of Brand Strategy at GIPHY. “We saw these purposes, and more, come to fruition through this campaign with QuickBooks. Using GIPHY's data and pop-culture insights, QuickBooks designed very thoughtful and humorous content that not only resonates with the small business and self-employed community, but also brings content from the traditional form of TV advertising to the modern world of GIFs.”

In collaboration with their agency of record, TBWA\Chiat Day, QuickBooks rolled out the latest chapter of its “BACKING YOU” campaign; a multi-channel campaign featuring Golden Globe Award-winning actor Danny DeVito, in December 2018. In the newly launched campaign, DeVito acts as a coach and advocate for small businesses on behalf of QuickBooks. The campaign includes a series of instructional 15-second films and 30-second television commercials that leverage DeVito’s trademark humor to shed light on the common struggles small business owners experience and demonstrates the simplicity of using QuickBooks.

Included in the original campaign launch, the bespoke Danny DeVito GIFs have already amassed more than 15 million views and counting. Now the small business community has access to even more GIFs and can view the original small business micro series, “Getting Down to Small Business” at www.giphy.com/intuitquickbooks. For more information about the campaign and Intuit brands, visit www.Intuit.com.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Our global products and platforms, including TurboTax®, QuickBooks®, Mint® and Turbo®, are designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves 50 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

Intuit, QuickBooks, QuickBooks Connect, QuickBooks ProAdvisor, TurboTax, and Mint are trademarks of Intuit Inc. Other parties’ marks are property of their respective owners.

About GIPHY

GIPHY is GIFs. The first and largest GIF search engine, GIPHY is where thousands of artists, brands, and pop culture moments make today’s expression, entertainment, and info a little more moving. GIPHY serves more than 5BN GIFs per day, seen by more than 300M daily active users who watch more than 8M hours of GIFs every day.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005157/en/