MINDBODY Selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Recognizing Commitment to Advancing Women in the Workplace

|
|January 17, 2019 04:05 PM EST
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB), the leading technology platform for the fitness, beauty and wellness services industries, today announced that it is one of 230 companies selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality. The index includes firms from 10 sectors headquartered across 36 countries and regions. Collectively, these firms have a combined market capitalization of USD9 trillion and employ more than 15 million people, of which 7 million are women, around the world.
"Diversity and inclusion are among the values that make us who we are," said Michelle Berlin, Vice President of People and Culture at MINDBODY. "It is a great honor to be recognized for our ongoing efforts in developing a diverse and inclusive workforce. We look forward to continuing to advance initiatives in these key areas in the years ahead."
Bloomberg's standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across four separate areas – company statistics, policies, community engagement and products and services. Reporting companies that score above a globally-established threshold, based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies, are included in the GEI.
"We applaud MINDBODY and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "MINDBODY's GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace."
Disclosures from firms included in the 2019 GEI provide a wide-ranging and comprehensive look at how companies around the world are investing in women. According to GEI data:
- Women had a 40% increase in executive level positions between fiscal years 2014-2017.
- 60% of firms conduct compensation reviews to identify gender-based variations in pay to close their average 20% pay gap (18% on average in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Middle East regions and 26% in Asia-Pacific).
- 34% have programs in place to recruit women looking to return to work after a career break.
- For U.S. employees, the average number of weeks of fully paid primary leave offered is 13 weeks, and the average number of weeks of fully paid secondary leave offered is 5 weeks.
- 43% of firms cover gender reassignment services in health insurance plans.
- 68% of firms evaluate all advertising and marketing content for gender biases prior to publication.
The Bloomberg gender reporting framework is voluntary and has no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index. All public companies can submit data to Bloomberg. Those with a security listed on a U.S. exchange and a market capitalization of USD1 billion or greater are eligible for index inclusion. For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/solution/gender-equality-index/
Bloomberg subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES <GO>}. Terminal users will have access to the fully updated index on Friday, January 18, 2019.
Media Contacts:
Tracy Richmond
MINDBODY
805-586-3226
[email protected]
Veronika Henze
Bloomberg LP
646-324-1596
[email protected]
Jacqueline Gogel
Vested
917-765-8720
[email protected]
About MINDBODY
MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) is the leading technology platform for the fitness, beauty and wellness services industries. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with fitness, wellness and beauty providers in their local communities. For more information on how MINDBODY is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to fitness, beauty and wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.
About Bloomberg:
Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.
© 2019 MINDBODY, Inc. All rights reserved. MINDBODY, FitMetrix, Frederick, the Enso logo, the Booker logo and Connecting the World to Wellness are trademarks or registered trademarks of MINDBODY Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindbody-selected-for-2019-bloomberg-gender-equality-index-recognizing-commitment-to-advancing-women-in-the-workplace-300780490.html
SOURCE MINDBODY, Inc.
