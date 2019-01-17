People's United Bank Acquires VAR Technology Finance, an Industry-Leading Equipment Finance Company

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 04:06 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT), has acquired VAR Technology Finance, a private, independent leasing and finance company that supports equipment sales through its financing programs within the technology channel for small, medium and large technology manufacturers, software companies and resellers. Headquartered in Mesquite, TX, VAR Technology Finance will become a division of People's United's operating subsidiary, LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc. ("LEAF").
"We are pleased to welcome VAR Technology Finance and their specialized experts to People's United Bank," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and CEO of People's United Financial. "VAR's sole focus and knowledge of the technology sector for nearly 30 years is a critical component of this acquisition, allowing us to further expand our equipment leasing and finance offerings into the technology sector. VAR will be a valuable addition to our equipment finance portfolio and enhance the client experience."
"With People's United and LEAF, we will strengthen our infrastructure and access to capital and marketing capabilities, allowing us to accelerate growth and expand resources to better serve our clients," said Gary Sutton, President and CEO of VAR Technology Finance.
Established in 1990 by President and CEO Gary Sutton, VAR Technology Finance provides financing for commercial and public sector customers of large technology suppliers that sell through the Information Technology channel, using an industry-focused software platform and private label programs. They have over 25,000 direct end-user customers in commercial and public sectors, including small, medium and Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to K‐12 and universities. In 2018, VAR produced approximately $180 million in originations, and ranked among the top private, independent equipment finance companies nationwide for new business volume. VAR Technology Finance will maintain their existing brand and become a division of LEAF. Since its founding in 2002, LEAF has financed over $6.8 billion for more than 250,000 customers nationwide.
"VAR has been an existing business partner for many years and has a strong brand and reputation in the technology sector," said Crit DeMent, Chairman & CEO of LEAF. "We have a deep understanding of their business model, a similar culture, and look forward to leveraging the many synergies that exist to better serve clients and strengthen our position as a leading tech-industry lessor."
Hovde Group, LLC served as financial advisor and Hodgson Russ LLP served as legal counsel to People's United.
Jackson Walker LLP served as legal counsel to VAR Technology Finance.
About People's United Bank
People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT), a diversified financial services company with approximately $48 billion in assets. People's United Bank, founded in 1842, is a premier, community-based, regional bank in the Northeast offering commercial and retail banking, as well as wealth management services through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
About LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc.
LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Moberly, MO, Orange, CA and Baltimore, MD. From the server room to the office to the factory floor, wherever customers need equipment, we make it affordable. Trusted by nearly 250,000 companies of all sizes across the U.S., LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc., with the expanded strength of People's United Bank, offers customized financing that helps customers solve real problems. When businesses need financing, or need to offer financing – they achieve more with LEAF. Learn more at www.LEAFnow.com.
About VAR Technology Finance
VAR Technology Finance partners with major technology manufacturers, software companies and resellers to provide customer financing and a sales platform that grows sales and increases market penetration for our vendor partners. VAR provides capital, technology, people, sales support and all other necessary resources to create a captive finance arm or captive-like entity on behalf of technology vendors. As a result of VAR's extensive technology channel experience, highly focused and specialized software platform, VAR is able to accelerate sales growth for our technology vendor partners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-united-bank-acquires-var-technology-finance-an-industry-leading-equipment-finance-company-300780360.html
SOURCE People's United Bank
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:45 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 17, 2019 02:45 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:15 PM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:15 PM EST