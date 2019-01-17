SWAGTRON Sets Sights On Chicago For 34th Annual Cubs Convention

|By PR Newswire
|
January 17, 2019 04:20 PM EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SWAGTRON®, maker of the official electric scooter and e-bike of the Chicago Cubs, heads to Chicago for the 34th Annual Cubs Convention January 18 through 20, 2019.
The Convention will be held at the Sheraton Grand Chicago and will feature autograph opportunities, engaging panel discussions, unique photo opportunities, interactive exhibits, enhanced children's activities and more.
SWAGTRON products available for demo at the event include the Swagger 5 Elite Folding Electric Scooter, the EB5 Folding Electric Bike and the Swagcycle Pro Compact Electric Bike.
In addition, Cubs edition Swagcycle Pros custom painted by Chicago artist Anthony Lewellen will be on display. Fans will have the chance to enter to win the limited-edition electric bikes at the event.
"We can't wait to celebrate and connect with so many hardcore Cubs fans," says SWAGTRON CMO Jason Wakefield. "2019 is going to be a big year, and we can't think of a better way to kick it off in style."
Having announced an official partnership with the Chicago Cubs last November, SWAGTRON will roll out Cubs content, promotions and events throughout 2019. SWAGTRON branding also will be represented on-field at Sloan Park during Spring Training, as well as at Wrigley Field during the regular season. Other plans include an official SWAGTRON electric bike and scooter charging station at Wrigley Field.
Fans can visit SWAGTRON in the Arkansas Suite on the second floor of the Sheraton Grand Chicago throughout the Cubs Convention.
To learn more, visit SWAGTRON.com.
ABOUT CHICAGO CUBS
The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1914, making it the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs and established three main goals for the organization: Win the World Series, Preserve and Improve Wrigley Field, and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit http://www.cubs.com.
ABOUT SWAGTRON
SWAGTRON is the industry leader in electric rideables, having evolved as the forefront brand in its category. SWAGTRON was celebrated for being one of the first brands of electric rideables on the scene to offer UL certification for electrical and charging safety. SWAGTRON continues to expand and improve its line of innovative rideable products. For more information, visit http://www.Swagtron.com.
Media Contact: Don Stefanovich | DonS(at)Zake(dot)com
SOURCE SWAGTRON
