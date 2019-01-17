What We Think it Takes to be a Customers’ Choice

|By Business Wire
Coming out of a year with record revenue and workforce growth, InfoSec Institute is starting 2019 by announcing it is a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for its SecurityIQ training platform.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions are based on both quantity and quality of reviews written by the product users.
“Our success is built on a foundation of constant innovation driven by what our clients tell us they need,” said Jack Koziol, InfoSec Institute CEO. “This Gartner distinction is based on our clients’ opinion of our products and the service they receive. We think that makes being a Customers’ Choice all the more gratifying.”
InfoSec Institute, also recognized as a November 2018 Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for SecurityIQ, integrates security awareness training, phishing simulations and personalized learning in one platform to drop organizational phishing susceptibility rates and motivate behavioral change. The platform features 1,000s of realistic phishing templates and more than 500 interactive training modules in 32 languages.
InfoSec Institute is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Gartner Peer Insights based on more than 136 client reviews for SecurityIQ.* Reviews include:
- “This vendor is excellent. I have worked with many in the past [and] no one else is as ready to help as the SecurityIQ team. I can always count on them to provide amazing service.” — Associate Security Analyst in Finance
- “We were looking for a product to replace our present vendor for Phish testing. What we found with SecurityIQ is a platform that does so much more than that, it’s a robust platform that takes care of all our security awareness and testing. I am very impressed by all the updates and new content that comes out almost weekly.” — Director of Information Security in Manufacturing
- “Their engineering team was willing to work with us to provide custom content and UI. Implementation was a breeze and they walked me through step-by-step on setting up our first campaign.” — Senior Information Security Engineer in Finance
In 2018, InfoSec Institute experienced record growth, achieving 38 percent revenue growth for SecurityIQ, posting the company’s 18th consecutive year of profitability and doubling its workforce. The number of SecurityIQ students has increased 115 percent in 2018 and more than 160,000 students have been trained since the company’s inception in 2004.
Learn more about the 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training.
Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, Joanna Huisman, November 13, 2018
*All ratings are current as of January 15, 2019; reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability.
About Peer Insights:
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Gartner Disclaimers
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About InfoSec Institute
InfoSec Institute fortifies organizations of all sizes against security threats with its award-winning security education solutions. Recognizing cybersecurity is everyone’s job, the company provides skills training and certification prep courses for security professionals while building workforce security aptitude through awareness training and phishing simulations. Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, InfoSec Institute is also a Training Industry “Top 20 IT Training Company” and Gold Winner in Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence Awards for Security Training & Education.
