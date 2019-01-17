Realogics Sotheby's International Realty Launches Only With Us® Campaign

|By PR Newswire
January 17, 2019
SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executives of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) announced today the launch of Only With Us®: a comprehensive website and print/digital advertising campaign that focuses on the many differences of working with RSIR.
"Originally introduced by Sotheby's International Realty® operated by NRT, the Only With Us® campaign makes the ultimate statement about who we are, along with the exclusive advantages provided to our clients and brokers," said Stacy Jones, chief people officer, RSIR. "We immediately wanted to align with the campaign and I wish to extend a warm 'thank you' to Sotheby's International Realty for collaborating with us to bring it to our market."
The OnlyWithRSIR.com website affords consumers the opportunity to explore what makes RSIR truly unique: from local expertise, extraordinary marketing and public relations, to the firm's renowned auction house heritage, global exposure and caliber of client representation. The firm will segment each category into a tailored print and digital campaign that will be showcased within premier local publications including LUXE Interiors + Design, 425 Magazine, Puget Sound Business Journal and GeekWire, as well as social media channels.
"In an increasingly online and global marketplace, a recognized name is a powerful advantage," said Andrea Savage, vice president of marketing, RSIR. "Sotheby's International Realty benefits from 275 years of tradition and innovation and draws from brand equity in the Sotheby's name, along with exclusive marketing collaboration. Its power is unrivaled."
When a listing is marketed through the Sotheby's International Realty® network it immediately begins a journey to worldwide exposure. Only properties listed with RSIR have exclusive opportunities in esteemed publications such as The New York Times, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg—and that list keeps on going. Only Sotheby's International Realty's name is built on centuries of tradition and industry excellence backed by the America's Most Trusted® Residential Real Estate Brokerage for two years running.* Sotheby's International Realty is also the only real estate company to win the YouTube Silver Creator Award, achieving over 100,000 subscribers (now at 172K). And no other local company is producing more individual results than RSIR. The SIR.com website now delivers nearly 4 million unique visitors per month. Meanwhile, RSIR maintains exclusive real estate portals and home voting platforms with both Puget Sound Business Journal and GeekWire.com. The firm has also been a founding contributor to the all-Chinese Seattle Luxury Living magazine — the first of its kind in the region, as well as an industry-first WeChat portal with the potential to reach more than 1 billion worldwide subscribers.
A market maker since 2010, RSIR has been participated in some of the most distinctive homes sales in the region, although the firm serves all property types and price points. As Seattle continues to emerge as a global city in its own right, an international reach is more important than ever. RSIR is focused on elevating the extraordinary—both around the corner and around the world—to provide clients with an impeccable experience.
According to Trendgraphix research, RSIR ranks highest in production among the largest real estate firms in the Northwest Multiple Listing Service on a per broker basis, achieving over $1.6 Billion in sales volume in 2018 with among the highest average selling prices on both sides of the transaction. The firm also collaborates with leading developers, world-renowned architects and interior designers to create the most coveted properties in the marketplace, and is currently representing over $2 Billion in active and planned new development projects.
"Our journey has been to create the next generation real estate company within what's become a commoditized industry," added Jones. "Offering unique and exclusive advantages for brokers and our clients is ultimately measured in the company we keep and the results we create."
For more information, visit OnlyWithRSIR.com.
###
About Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.RSIR.com) – Artfully uniting extraordinary homes with extraordinary lives, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty is a leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest. The boutique real estate firm of 225+ brokers service branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kirkland, Issaquah and Madison Park.
*Sotheby's International Realty received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2017 America's Most Trusted® Residential Real Estate Brokerage study. The study based on 6,299 new home shoppers in the United States between January and December 2016. Your experiences may vary. Visit http://www.lifestoryresearch.com.
Editor's Note: High-resolution photography available upon request.
SOURCE Realogics Inc. l Realogics Sotheby's I
