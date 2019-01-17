Global Vehicle Intercom System Market Outlook Report 2018: Rising Complexity of Armed Operations in Emergency Vehicles and Technological Innovations

|By PR Newswire
|
January 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2019
The "Vehicle Intercom System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Vehicle Intercom System market accounted for $727.45 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,524.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2026.
Some of the factors such as rising complexity of armed operations in emergency vehicles and technological innovations in the communications industries are fueling the market growth. However, increasing threats of Cyber Warfare is restraining the market growth. Vehicle Intercom System market provides ample opportunities to ongoing military modernization programs in different countries across the world.
Vehicle intercom system is an inter communication device, a stand-alone voice communication system for the function of communication among numerous military tactical vehicle. Clear communication is important for success in any combat mission and intercom gives consistent communication in lethal condition with high level of noise cancelation. Moreover, it consists of units which allow the connection of vehicle radios from different manufacturers such as headsets, field telephones, PA systems and loudspeakers.
Amongst Component, Central Unit segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. Many companies are working to upgrade the central unit technically, as the unit plays a important role in the customization of the complete functionality of this system. By geography, the European region is dominating the market during the forecast period. Military upgrades and high convention of intercoms in emergency vehicles in these countries are fueling the growth in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Wireless Intercom Unit
5.3 Wire/Cable
5.4 Tactical Ethernet Switch
5.5 Radio Interface Unit
5.6 Loudspeaker Unit
5.7 Intercom User Unit (IUU)
5.8 Headset Dismounted Interface
5.9 Crew Control Unit
5.10 Central Unit
5.11 Adapter
6 Global Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wireless Intercom System
6.3 Wired Intercom System
7 Global Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Digital
7.3 Analog
8 Global Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Airport Ground Support Vehicles
8.2.1 Passenger Buses
8.2.2 Hydrant Trucks
8.2.3 Ground Power Units
8.2.4 Fuel Trucks
8.2.5 Forklift Trucks
8.2.6 Deicing/Anti-Icing Trucks
8.2.7 Cargo Loaders
8.2.8 Cabin Service Vehicles
8.3 Emergency Vehicles
8.3.1 Fire Engine
8.3.2 Police Vehicles
8.4 Military Vehicles
8.4.1 Main Battle Tanks
8.4.2 Light Protected Vehicles
8.4.3 Armored Fighting Vehicles
8.4.4 Amphibious Armored Vehicles
8.5 Commercial Vehicles
8.5.1 Taxis/Passenger Cars
8.5.2 SUVS
8.5.3 SEDANS
8.5.4 Limousines
8.5.5 Heavy Trucks
8.5.6 Buses/Vans
9 Global Vehicle Intercom System Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 COBHAM PLC
11.2 David Clark Company
11.3 EID, S.A.
11.4 ELBIT Systems Ltd.
11.5 Harris Corporation
11.6 Systems Engineering Technologies Corporation (Sytech)
11.7 TELDAT
11.8 Thales Group
11.9 Wolf Elec Intercoms
11.10 VITAVOX
11.11 MER Group
11.12 Leonardo DRS
11.13 GENTEX Corporation
11.14 Communications-Applied Technology (C-AT)
11.15 ASELSAN A.S.
