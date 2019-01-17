NYC-based HyperScience raises $30 million to expand their data entry automation business and bring more office automation to enterprises and governments around the world

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 04:51 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperScience, a leading edge machine learning company offering enterprise-grade solutions for automating office work at scale, today announced a $30 million Series B funding round led by Stripes Group, a New York-based growth equity firm with investments in a number of advanced software, data analytics and enterprise technology companies, including Flatiron Health, Sift Science, SPINS and Upwork, among others. Existing investors FirstMark Capital and Felicis Ventures as well as new investors Battery Ventures, Global Founders Fund, TD Ameritrade and QBE also participated in the round, bringing the company's total funding to $50 million.
The new round of financing will allow HyperScience to further invest in engineering and product development, sales and marketing, and a rapid expansion of the team across all functions.
"A lot of people aren't aware of just how expensive and time intensive it is for businesses to collect the information they need, and how prohibitive that can be for the data they'd like to be capturing," said HyperScience CEO Peter Brodsky. "Whether it's a 300- or 3,000-person team, it's remarkable how manual most of this work has remained, and how understaffed these teams can be as a result. By automating data entry, we help our customers in Finance, Insurance, Healthcare and Government extract data better, faster and cheaper. In working with Stripes we will be able to deliver more value to more customers by further building out our team and product. Furthermore, we're excited to be expanding our product offering to automate even more types of office work."
"We are very excited to be partnering with Peter and the entire HyperScience team," said Stripes Group Partner Ron Shah. "We believe that there is substantial opportunity to disrupt the large and highly inefficient data entry market with high-powered automation tools that leverage recent advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence in a practical, applied fashion and deliver a clear ROI for some of the world's most complex enterprises. HyperScience's platform is already fundamentally transforming how Fortune 1000 enterprises operate, and we believe they are just getting started in realizing the full vision of their offering."
HyperScience helps large organizations across industries such as Insurance, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Government reduce their dependence on costly, slow, and error-prone manual data entry operations. By automating the transcription of human-readable documents into machine-readable data with far greater speed and accuracy than legacy data capture technologies, HyperScience enables organizations to:
- Automate data entry teams: Deliver faster turnaround times for customers by reducing backend processing time by over 75%;
- Straight-through invoice processing: Extract key details from invoices to automatically identify and process low-dollar, high-volume claims; and
- Compliance-driven data reconciliation: Unlock, index, and reconcile critical customer data trapped in disparate document repositories.
Last year, HyperScience announced an investment and partnership with QBE, whereby QBE entered into a multi-year commercial use agreement to roll out HyperScience solutions across the company globally. Ted Stuckey, Managing Director at QBE said, "We've been able to drive immediate value to our business through our initial implementation of HyperScience. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the team at HyperScience to expand our use of their products globally across QBE."
TD Ameritrade also signed a multi-year commercial agreement with HyperScience in 2018 and subsequently participated in the round. HyperScience solutions have reduced TD Ameritrade's reliance on manual data entry, translating written text on forms into a digitized format. "HyperScience has developed innovative technology leveraging artificial intelligence that has consistently outperformed its peers with respect to both printed and handwritten transcription," Vijay Sankaran, Chief Information Officer at TD Ameritrade said. "Our investment not only strengthens our strategic relationship with HyperScience but also signals our intention to work with the company to develop solutions to address additional data manipulation problem spaces."
About HyperScience
HyperScience uses machine learning to automate office work. Founded in 2014, The company automates data entry by making human-readable content machine-readable and in doing so helps large enterprises and world governments operate their businesses better, faster and cheaper.
About Stripes Group
Stripes Group is a leading growth equity firm that brings a unique, entrepreneurial approach to investing in high-growth SaaS and Consumer businesses around the world. For over a decade, Stripes has been partnering with market-defining companies to provide them with the support they need to accelerate growth and achieve their long-term vision. Stripes' mission is to have a culture, set of resources and expertise that provide entrepreneurs with an unparalleled advantage in markets that are evolving rapidly due to changes in technology and consumer behavior. For more information on Stripes Group, please visit www.stripesgroup.com.
CONTACT: Peter Brodsky, [email protected], 607-351-6015
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyc-based-hyperscience-raises-30-million-to-expand-their-data-entry-automation-business-and-bring-more-office-automation-to-enterprises-and-governments-around-the-world-300780585.html
SOURCE HyperScience
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:45 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 17, 2019 02:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:15 PM EST