10th Annual PBS SoCal KIDS Writers Contest Now Open for Multilingual Submissions For Kids in Kindergarten to Third Grade

|By PR Newswire
|January 17, 2019 05:00 PM EST
BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PBS SoCal announced today the launch of the 10th Annual PBS SoCal KIDS Writers Contest, open to students across the state in kindergarten through third grade, and designed to promote the advancement of children's literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. Now open for entries, the annual contest encourages children to create and submit their own original stories and illustrations – in whatever language they choose. The entry deadline is Monday, May 6, 2019. In June, PBS SoCal will host an Awards Ceremony to celebrate the winners of the contest as well as award certificates and prizes to the entrants for their writing efforts. The submission information and entry form are now available at http://www.pbssocal.org/writerscontest.
"The endless creativity shown by children entering the PBS SoCal KIDS Writers Contest year after year is incredible. We are honored to, for the tenth year, share the student-created stories from communities across the region and celebrate the talents of the young writers," said Jamie Annunzio Myers, COO and Vice President, Education and Community Engagement for PBS SoCal. "PBS SoCal is excited to continue our tradition of encouraging children to build literacy skills while promoting innovation and critical thinking in our future community leaders."
Entries will be judged on their originality, creative expression, storytelling, integration of story and illustrations, as well as overall presentation. Each entry must be an original work – written and illustrated by the entrant. First, second, and third place winners will be chosen from each grade. Every child who submits an original piece will be recognized for participation with a Certificate of Appreciation. Prizes are as follows:
- 1st place winners: PBS KIDS Playtime Pad; $50 gift card, books, and PBS KIDS goodies.
- 2nd place winners: PBS KIDS Plug and Play, $25 gift card, books and PBS KIDS goodies.
- 3rd place winner: $25 gift card, books and PBS KIDS goodies.
- Special Category Winner: $50 gift card, books, and PBS KIDS goodies.
All entries must be postmarked by May 6, 2019, and must include the official PBS SoCal entry form signed by the child's parent, guardian or teacher available at http://www.pbssocal.org/writerscontest.
Contest rules are as follows:
- Entry Rules English
- Reglas de Entrada Español
Submissions can be fiction, non-fiction, poetry or a prose story and must include at least five colorful illustrations. Each submission will be judged by PBS SoCal education staff and a panel of community partners, on the basis of creativity, originality, story structure, relevance, illustrations and overall quality. PBS SoCal will also select one winner per Humor, Illustration, Science Fiction and Kindness categories.
Join the conversation on social media using @PBSSoCal.
ABOUT PBS SOCAL
PBS SoCal delivers content and experiences that inspire, inform and entertain – over the air, online, in the community and in the classroom. We offer the full slate of beloved PBS programs including MASTERPIECE, NOVA, PBS NewsHour, Frontline, Independent Lens, a broad library of documentary films including works from Ken Burns; and educational PBS KIDS programs including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and Curious George. Our programs are accessible for free through four broadcast channels, and available for streaming at pbssocal.org, on the PBS mobile apps, and via connected TV services Android TV, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. PBS SoCal is a donor-supported community institution that is a part of Public Media Group of Southern California, the flagship PBS station for 19 million diverse people across California.
About PBS KIDS
PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers all children the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television, online, mobile and community-based programs. Kidscreen- and Webby-award winning pbskids.org provides engaging interactive content, including the PBS KIDS video player, now offering free streaming video accessible on computer- and mobile-device-based browsers. For more information on specific PBS KIDS content supporting literacy, science, math and more, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter and Facebook.
SOURCE PBS SoCaL
