TTEC Named a Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2019

|
|January 17, 2019 05:05 PM EST
DENVER, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, is proud to announce that it has been named to FlexJobs' annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2019.
TTEC offers remote working opportunities through its Humanify @home offering - https://www.ttec.com/humanify-at-home
"Our company is proud to be recognized for the fifth year in a row by FlexJobs as a leader in providing remote job opportunities," said Michael Wellman, Chief People Officer, TTEC. "By offering these opportunities through Humanify @home, TTEC hires candidates including veterans transitioning back to civilian life, displaced workers, and students or parents. These individuals benefit from a flexible work schedule and appreciate the professional development and career advancement opportunities available from a global leader in customer experience."
As an integral and integrated part of the TTEC team, Humanify @home associates enjoy the same benefits, training and supervision as associates at the company's physical locations. Available in the US and Canada, Humanify @home uses proprietary technology to support and assist customers with a variety of service and technical needs across channels including chat, email, social and voice. The Humanify @home solution combines the same quality management, security and operational excellence of TTEC's onsite customer engagement center associates with the flexibility and cost-structure of a variable business model for clients. This enables TTEC to partner with clients to quickly scale CX programs as they grow or expand to meet seasonal demands.
This list is based on an analysis of over 51,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database to identify the top 100 companies with the highest number of remote job openings during 2018. To be considered, the jobs offered by these companies had to be remote-friendly, either allowing for candidates to telecommute entirely or part of the time.
"As we saw in the latter part of 2018, we expect 2019 to continue to be a job seeker's market where companies will need to offer flexible/remote benefits to remain competitive and attract and retain the best talent," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "As this list demonstrates, companies of all sizes and across all industries can adopt work-from-home and flexible work policies to meet the changing demands of the workforce," Sutton concluded.
To view the entire 2019 Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs list, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/100-top-companies-with-remote-jobs-in-2019/
About TTEC:
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.
About FlexJobs
FlexJobs is the leading online service for professionals seeking telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time, and freelance jobs. With flexible job listings in over 50 career categories, and opportunities ranging from entry-level to executive and freelance to full-time, FlexJobs offers job seekers a safe, easy, and efficient way to find professional and legitimate flexible job listings. Having helped over 3 million people in their job searches, FlexJobs has appeared on CNN and Marketplace Money and in TIME, Forbes, Fortune, and hundreds of other trusted media outlets. FlexJobs' founder and CEO Sara Sutton has also launched two additional partner sites, Remote.co and 1 Million for Work Flexibility, to help provide education and awareness about the viability and benefits of remote working and work flexibility. Sutton is also the creator of The TRaD* Works Forum (*Telecommuting, Remote, & Distributed), dedicated to helping companies leverage the benefits of telecommuting, remote, and distributed teams.
