LTI übernimmt Ruletronics, ein Pega®-Beratungsunternehmen

January 17, 2019
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), ein weltweit tätiger Anbieter von technischen Beratungsdiensten und digitalen Lösungen, hat Ruletronics, ein reines Pega®-Beratungs- und Implementierungsunternehmen mit Büros im Vereinigten Königreich, USA und Indien übernommen.
Ruletronics ermöglicht Unternehmen, sich digital zu transformieren und zu entwickeln, indem es der Pega-Plattform innovative BPM- und CRM-Lösungen bereitgestellt. Seine derzeitige Branchenstärke liegt in den Bereichen Versicherungen, Banken, Gesundheitswesen und Einzelhandel. Das Unternehmen bietet einzigartige produktbasierte Angebote für Invaliditätsschädenmanagement, KYC Bulk Remediation und Anwendungen für Versicherungsvertrieb und -dienste.
Die Übernahme wird das schnell wachsende digitale Geschäft von LTI mit Fähigkeiten im Pega-Implementierungsbereich stärken, um BPM-Roadmap und Strategie, Kundendienstleistungen, RPA und Decisioning auszubauen.
Nachiket Deshpande, COO von LTI, sagte: „Pega ist mit mehr als 3.000 Kunden weltweit führend im Bereich Intelligentes Geschäftsprozessmanagement. Ruletronics verfügt über bedeutende Pega- und BPM-Expertise sowie einzigartige Kundenbeziehungen, mit denen wir unser digitales Geschäft weiter ausbauen werden. Ich begrüße Kunden, Mitarbeiter und Partner von Ruletronics in der LTI-Familie.“
Naveen Anisetty, Geschäftsführer und Gründer von Ruletronics, sagte: „Bei Ruletronics war unsere Mission, die Geschäftsanforderungen unserer Kunden zu verstehen und zu analysieren sowie strategische BPM-Lösungen zu liefern, um ihre Geschäftsprozesse dauerhaft zu verändern. Wir freuen uns darauf, diesen Weg gemeinsam mit LTI fortzusetzen.“
Dies ist die dritte Übernahme von LTI seit dem Börsengang 2016. Davor hatte es AugmentIQ, ein Analytik-Start-up mit Sitz in Pune und Syncordis Consulting, einen führenden Implementierungspartner von Temenos mit Sitz in Luxemburg, Europa übernommen.
Über LTI:
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) ist ein weltweit tätiger Anbieter von technischen Beratungsdiensten und digitalen Lösungen und unterstützt mehr als 300 Kunden beim Erfolg in einer konvergierenden Welt. Mit Niederlassungen in 30 Ländern erbringen wir für unsere Kunden stets den höchsten Einsatz und beschleunigen deren digitale Transformation mit der Mosaic-Plattform von LTI, die sie zum Fortschritt in Bereichen wie Mobilgeräten, sozialen Medien, Analytik, IdD und Cloud befähigt. Unser Unternehmen wurde 1997 als Tochtergesellschaft von Larsen & Toubro Limited gegründet und verfügt dank dieses besonderen Erbes über unübertroffene Praxiserfahrung bei der Lösung hochkomplexer Herausforderungen, vor denen Unternehmen aus den unterschiedlichsten Branchen stehen. Jeden Tag sorgt unser Team aus mehr als 26.000 LTI-Mitarbeitern dafür, dass unsere Kunden die Effektivität ihrer Geschäftstätigkeit und ihrer Technologieoperationen verbessern und Wertschöpfung für ihre Kunden, Mitarbeiter und Aktionäre erbringen.
Über Ruletronics:
Ruletronics wurde 2012 gegründet und ist ein Silberpartner von Pegasystems mit einer Vielzahl von Dienstleistungen im Pega-Bereich. Das Unternehmen unterstützt Organisationen mit innovativen Softwarelösungen und Produkten der Pega-Plattform, die äußerst zuverlässig sind und außerdem zum Teil der wiederverwendbaren Vermögenswerte des Unternehmens werden. Das Unternehmen verfügt über einzigartige Expertise bei strategischen Pega®-Anwendungen für Kundendienstleistungen, Kunden-Onboarding, KYC, Versicherungsleistungen und Schadenautomatisierung.
