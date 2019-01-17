LTI fait l’acquisition de Ruletronics, une société de conseil spécialisée Pega®

|By Business Wire
|
January 17, 2019 05:31 PM EST
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE : LTI, BSE : 540005), une société internationale de conseil technologique et de solutions numériques, a acquis Ruletronics, une société de conseil et de mise en œuvre entièrement dédiée à Pega® avec des bureaux au Royaume-Uni, aux États-Unis, et en Inde.
Ruletronics permet aux entreprises de se transformer et d’évoluer numériquement en fournissant des solutions BPM et GRC innovantes optimisées par la plateforme Pega. Ruletronics est actuellement en pointe dans les secteurs de l’assurance, de la banque, de la santé et du détail. La société propose des offres basées sur un produit unique pour les applications suivantes : gestion des déclarations d’invalidité, remédiation KYC sur segments de masse, ainsi que ventes et services d'assurance.
À l’activité numérique en forte croissance de LTI, l’acquisition ajoutera, dans l’espace de mise en œuvre de Pega, toute une gamme de capacités autour, notamment, de la feuille de route et de la de la stratégie BPM, des services à la clientèle, de l'EPR et de la prise de décision.
Nachiket Deshpande, directeur d’exploitation de LTI, a déclaré : « Avec plus de 3000 clients dans le monde entier, Pega est un chef de file dans le secteur de la gestion des processus commerciaux intelligents. Ruletronics apporte une expertise considérable s’agissant de Pega et du BPM, ainsi que des relations client uniques qui nous aideront à développer plus encore notre activité numérique. Aux clients, employés, et partenaires de Ruletronics, je souhaite la bienvenue dans la famille LTI. »
Naveen Anisetty, directeur général et fondateur de Ruletronics, a ajouté : « Chez Ruletronics, notre mission a toujours été de comprendre et d’analyser les besoins commerciaux de nos clients et d’offrir des solutions BPM stratégiques pour transformer à jamais leurs processus d’entreprise. Nous sommes ravis de joindre nos forces à LTI pour poursuivre cette aventure plus avant. »
C’est la troisième acquisition de LTI depuis son entrée en bourse en 2016. Auparavant, LTI avait acquis AugmentIQ, une start-up d’analyse basée à Pune et Syncordis Consulting, basée au Luxembourg, un partenaire de mise en œuvre de premier plan basé à Temenos en Europe.
À propos de LTI:
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (NSE : LTI, BSE : 540005) est une société internationale de conseil technologique et de solutions numériques, qui permet à plus de 300 clients de réussir dans un monde convergent. Opérant dans 30 pays, nous donnons le meilleur de nous-mêmes pour nos clients, et accélérons leur transformation numérique grâce à la plateforme Mosaic de LTI, qui facilite leurs parcours dans les domaines du mobile, des réseaux sociaux, de l’analytique, de l’IdO et du cloud. Créée en 1997 comme filiale du groupe Larsen & Toubro Limited, notre héritage unique nous confère une expertise inégalée du monde réel, laquelle nous permet de résoudre les défis les plus complexes des entreprises dans tous les secteurs. Chaque jour, notre équipe composée de plus de 26 000 collaborateurs permet à nos clients d’améliorer l’efficacité de leurs opérations commerciales et technologiques, et d’offrir de la valeur à leurs clients, employés et actionnaires.
Site Internet - www.Lntinfotech.com & [email protected]_Global
À propos de Ruletronics:
Fondée en 2012, Ruletronics est un partenaire Argent de Pegasystems offrant une multitude de services dans l’espace Pega. La société aide les organisations en développant, sur la plateforme Pega, des solutions et des produits logiciels révolutionnaires extrêmement fiables qui deviennent à leur tour des actifs qu'une organisation peut réutiliser. La société dispose d'une expertise unique pour appliquer les applications stratégiques Pega® aux domaines suivants : services à la clientèle, accueil du client, règles à intégrer dans la relation client (Know Your Customer, KYC), automatisation des souscriptions d’assurance et gestion des sinistres.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005827/fr/
