Global Healthcare CRM Market Outlook & Forecasts Report 2018: Rising Focus on Patient Engagement & Increasing Demand for Structured Data

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 06:30 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Healthcare CRM - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Healthcare CRM market accounted for $7.27 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising focus on patient engagement, increasing demand for structured data and technological advances in the field of communication and information technology. However, high cost and difficulty of CRM implementation and threat of patient data security are restricting the market growth.
Customer relationship management (CRM) is a tool used as a strategy for managing interactions with patients and this technology aids in managing, coordinating, and automating the business processes. The implementation of information communication technologies (ICT) in the healthcare is rising at a high pace and a number of healthcare providers have been adopting CRM software solutions.
Among Application, The Case management is anticipated to grow at significant market share during the forecast period owing to growing chronic disease and behavioural health problems. This management involves harmonization between primary healthcare providers, care managers and patients for treatment of a high collision disease.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. The increasing healthcare infrastructure and quick developments in emerging economies are probable to boost the growth of the healthcare CRM market in this region. Countries such as Japan and China in the Asia Pacific region are driving by highest expansion of e-health technologies in these countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Technology Analysis
3.9 End user Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Web/Cloud-Based Model
5.2.1 Hybrid Cloud
5.2.2 Public Cloud
5.2.3 Private Cloud
5.3 On-Premise Model
6 Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
7 Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Functionality
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sales
7.3 Marketing
7.4 Customer Service and Support
7.5 Digital Marketing
7.6 Other Functionalities
8 Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Referral healthcare Customer relationship management
8.3 Individual healthcare Customer relationship management
8.4 Individual and referral healthcare Customer relationship management
9 Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Community Outreach
9.2.1 Services outreach/Promotion
9.2.2 Community health education
9.2.3 Financial Donor Management
9.3 Case Coordination
9.3.1 Pre-Authorizations / Eligibility
9.3.2 Patient information Management
9.3.3 Referrals
9.3.4 Other Case Coordinations
9.4 Case management
9.4.1 Chronic Disease Management
9.4.2 Clinical trials Relationship Management
9.5 Relationship management
9.6 Other Applications
10 Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Social Customer relationship management
10.3 Cloud based Customer relationship management
10.4 Collaborative Customer relationship management
10.5 Mobile Customer relationship management
10.6 Predictive Customer relationship management
11 Global Healthcare CRM Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Life Sciences Industry
11.3 Healthcare Providers
11.3.1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers(Ascs) and Clinics
11.3.2 Hospitals
11.3.3 Diagnostic Centers
11.4 Healthcare Payers
11.5 Other End Users
12 Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Microsoft
14.2 Saleforce.Com, Inc.
14.3 SugarCRM
14.4 Oracle
14.5 SAP SE
14.6 Accenture
14.7 IBM
14.8 Healthgrades
14.9 Infor, Inc.
14.10 Veeva Systems
14.11 Siemens Healthcare
14.12 Amdocs Ltd
14.13 Influence Health, Inc.
14.14 NetSuite
14.15 Cerner
14.16 Talisma
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ckn2xz/global_healthcare?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-crm-market-outlook--forecasts-report-2018-rising-focus-on-patient-engagement--increasing-demand-for-structured-data-300780357.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:45 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 17, 2019 02:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:15 PM EST