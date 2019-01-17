ISACA Anuncia la Lista de Eventos 2019 para los Profesionales de Tecnología de Negocios en Todo el Mundo en su Aniversario N.° 50

|By Business Wire
ISACA, una asociación global que presta servicios a profesionales de la auditoría, la seguridad, el gobierno y la ciberseguridad de la tecnología, y que celebra su aniversario N.° 50 en 2019, anunció su cronograma anual de eventos, en el que se incluyen oportunidades de aprendizaje centradas en las tecnologías emergentes, la innovación, las mejores prácticas y el desarrollo profesional.
Las tecnologías disruptivas en los últimos 50 años y en el futuro de las empresas comerciales, y la evolución de las carreras de tecnología y las profesiones de ISACA se presentarán junto con el año de aniversario de ISACA en casi todos los lugares. La creciente cartera de soluciones de ciberseguridad de ISACA, que incluye la plataforma de capacitación CSX y la plataforma de madurez cibernética de CMMI, se destacará en nuevas conferencias en 2019, que incluirán eventos en Norteamérica y en Europa.
Las conferencias CACS 2019, organizadas para Norteamérica, Europa, Asia, África, la región de Oceanía y Latinoamérica, ofrecerán sesiones educativas en auditoría y seguridad, grandes datos, gestión de riesgos, gobierno y más. Todas las conferencias de ISACA incluyen opciones para talleres previos o posteriores a la conferencia para la capacitación práctica en profundidad, los programas en apoyo de la iniciativa SheLeadsTech™ de ISACA y las redes. Las conferencias y los eventos educativos de 2019 de ISACA se encuentran a continuación. Para conseguir una lista de los cursos y el cronograma completo, visite www.isaca.org/education.
Eventos de ISACA 2019
Nuevos en 2019
-
Infosecurity ISACA North America Expo and Conference 2019
(Conferencia y exposición de ISACA sobre infoseguridad para
Norteamérica 2019), el 20 y el 21 de noviembre de 2019, en Nueva
York, NY, Estados Unidos www.infosecuritynorthamerica.com/2019
ISACA, la asociación mundial líder para profesionales de la auditoría, el riesgo, el gobierno y la seguridad de la TI, e Infosecurity Group, el evento de seguridad de la información líder en Europa, se asociarán para organizar el evento de seguridad de la información más avanzado de Norteamérica.
- EuroCACS / CSX 2019 (CACS/CSX 2019 para Europa), del 16 al 18 de octubre de 2019, en Ginebra, Suiza https://conferences.isaca.org/euro-cacs-csx-2019
La primera conferencia EuroCACS / CSX de ISACA aprovecha lo mejor de los eventos CACS (Computer Audit, Control and Security) y CSX (Cybersecurity Nexus) de Europa para acelerar el conocimiento, las habilidades y la carrera de los asistentes en los sistemas de información, la ciberseguridad y los negocios.
Conferencias CACS
Las conferencias CACS son los eventos principales para los profesionales de la auditoría y el aseguramiento, el modelo COBIT (Control Objectives for Information and related Technology), el cumplimiento, el riesgo, la seguridad, y la estrategia y el gobierno. Se compartirán los conocimientos, las herramientas y las estrategias en todos los niveles de experiencia.
-
Asia Pacific CACS (CACS para la región de Asia Pacífico), 1.°
de abril de 2019, en Hong Kong
www.isaca.org/education
(Ingrese pronto para obtener información actualizada)
-
North America CACS (CACS para Norteamérica), del 13 al 15
de mayo de 2019, en Anaheim, California, Estados Unidos
www.isaca.org/NA-CACS
-
Africa CACS (CACS para África), el 19 y 20 de agosto de
2019, en Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica
www.isaca.org/AfricaCACS
-
Latin America CACS (CACS para Latinoamérica), el 26 y 27
de agosto de 2019, en Santiago de Chile
www.isaca.org/education
(Ingrese pronto para obtener información actualizada)
-
Oceania CACS (CACS para Oceanía), el 12 y 13 de septiembre de 2019, en
Auckland, Nueva Zelanda
www.isaca.org/oceaniacacs
-
EuroCACS / CSX, del 16 al 18 de octubre de 2019, en Ginebra,
Suiza
https://conferences.isaca.org/euro-cacs-csx-2019
GRC Conference
La Conferencia de Gobierno, Riesgo y Control ofrece un evento de inmersión que presenta detalles de redes, educación y desarrollo profesional para los profesionales de la auditoría interna y los riesgos de TI.
-
GRC Conference, organizada conjuntamente con el Instituto de
Auditores Internos (Institute of Internal Auditors, IIA), del 12
al 14 de agosto de 2019, en Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Estados Unidos
www.isaca.org/grc
Semanas de capacitación
ISACA ofrece una variedad de cursos detallados de una semana sobre temas tales, como la auditoría de TI, la auditoría de seguridad de red, la seguridad de TI, el riesgo, la computación en la nube, la privacidad de datos, la ciberseguridad, el modelo COBIT 2019 y la preparación para exámenes de certificación. Para obtener más información, visite www.isaca.org/trainingweek. Entre las fechas y lugares para 2019, se incluyen:
- Atlanta, Georgia, Estados Unidos - del 15 al 18 de abril de 2019
- Barcelona, España - del 20 al 23 de mayo de 2019
- Boston, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos - del 15 al 18 de julio y del 19 al 22 de agosto de 2019
- Chicago, Illinois, Estados Unidos - del 13 al 16 de mayo y del 5 al 8 de agosto de 2019
- Dallas, Texas, Estados Unidos - del 23 al 26 de septiembre de 2019
- Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos - del 1.° al 4 de abril y del 11 al 14 de noviembre de 2019
- Filadelfia, Pensilvania, Estados Unidos - del 25 al 28 de marzo y del 3 al 6 de junio de 2019
- Phoenix, Arizona, Estados Unidos - del 2 al 5 de diciembre de 2019
- Seattle, Washington, Estados Unidos- del 12 al 15 de agosto de 2019
- Tampa, Florida, Estados Unidos - del 10 al 13 de junio de 2019
Capacitación virtual
Además de la capacitación presencial, ISACA ofrece capacitación virtual para prepararlo para los próximos pasos en su carrera. Los asistentes reciben instrucciones expertas impartidas en vivo por un capacitador en forma remota Para obtener más información, visite www.isaca.org/Education/Online-Learning/Pages/virtual-instructor-led-training. Entre los cursos disponibles en 2019, se encuentran los siguientes:
- Certificado de auditoría en ciberseguridad
- Aspectos básicos de la ciberseguridad
- Curso de preparación para el examen CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor)
- Curso de preparación para el examen CISM (Certified Information Security Manager)
- Preparación para el examen CyberVista CISM
- Curso de preparación para el examen CRISC (Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control)
Seminarios web en línea
ISACA ofrece seminarios web gratuitos durante todo el año. Los miembros de ISACA pueden obtener créditos gratuitos de educación profesional continua (continuing professional education, CPE) por participar de los seminarios web de ISACA. Para ver los seminarios web próximos, recientes y almacenados, visite www.isaca.org/webinars.
Capacitación en el sitio
La capacitación en el sitio de ISACA puede ofrecer una variedad de cursos diseñados para profesionales del aseguramiento, el control, la seguridad y el gobierno de TI en una ubicación conveniente o dentro de una empresa. Para obtener más información, visite www.isaca.org/onsitetraining.
Eventos anteriores a pedido
Vea las presentaciones de auditoría, privacidad, gobierno y ciberseguridad dadas por expertos grabadas en vivo en conferencias y eventos globales de ISACA. Los espectadores pueden obtener una CPE para estas sesiones; para obtener más información, visite www.isaca.org/Education/on-demand-learning.
Para obtener información adicional sobre los eventos y la educación a nivel mundial de ISACA, visite www.isaca.org/education.
Acerca de ISACA
Ahora en su aniversario N.° 50, ISACA® (isaca.org)) es una asociación global que ayuda a los individuos y a las empresas a alcanzar el potencial positivo de la tecnología. Debido a que el mundo actual está impulsado por la información y por la tecnología, ISACA equipa a los profesionales con el conocimiento, las credenciales, la educación y la comunidad para avanzar sus carreras y transformar sus organizaciones. ISACA aprovecha la experiencia de sus 460 000 profesionales dedicados —incluidos sus 140 000 miembros— a la información y la ciberseguridad, el gobierno, la seguridad, el riesgo y la innovación, como así también de su subsidiaria de rendimiento empresarial, el Instituto CMMI®, para ayudar a promover la innovación a través de la tecnología. ISACA tiene presencia en más de 188 países, incluidas sus más de 220 delegaciones en todo el mundo y oficinas en los Estados Unidos y China.
