LG Receives More Than 140 CES Awards and Honours Across Various Categories

|
|January 17, 2019 08:05 PM EST
Wins Engadget Best of CES Award in TV Category for Fifth Consecutive Year for LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R
TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG) took home more than 140 awards and honours at CES 2019, led by the Engadget Best of CES Award in the TV category (the official award program of CES) for the fifth consecutive year, this time for the revolutionary LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (model 65R9) – a 65-inch rollable OLED TV. The LG Soundbar (model SL9YG) and LG V40 ThinQ smartphone were also honoured by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with CES Best of Innovation Awards in their respective categories.
LG received top accolades from Engadget, TechRadar, Popular Mechanics, SlashGear, Reviewed.com, Techlicious and others in addition to 17 CES Innovation Awards from the CTA across home appliance, home entertainment and mobile communications categories.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R – the world's first rollable television – stole the show this year, bringing in more than 70 awards and honours from a wide range of respected technology media publications. LG's 2019 lineup of LG gram ultra-lightweight laptops served notice that they will be a force to be reckoned with in 2019 with major awards from publications including Reviewed.com, Trusted Reviews and Techlicious.
Top awards earned by LG at CES 2019 include:
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R: Engadget: Best of CES, PC Mag: Best of CES, Reviewed.com: Editor's Choice Award, SlashGear: Editor's Choice Award, Techlicious: CES Top Picks, Popular Mechanics: Best of CES 2019, Tom's Guide: Best in Show 2019, TechRadar: The Best Tech at the Show, Pocket-lint: Best of CES, HD Guru: Best in Show, CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year, CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honouree
LG 88-inch OLED 8K TV: CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honouree, Mashable: Best Tech of CES 2019, Digital Trends: Best TVs of CES 2019
LG gram 17: Reviewed.com: Editor's Choice Award, Techlicious: CES Top Picks, Windows Central: Best of CES, CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honouree
LG gram 2-in-1: Trusted Reviews: Best of CES
LG Soundbar (SL9YG): CES 2019 Best of Innovation: Best of Innovation, HD Guru: Best of CES
LG HomeBrew: CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honouree, Trusted Review: Best of CES 2019
LG Styler: CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honouree, Dealerscope: 2019 IMPACT Awards
LG V40 ThinQ: CES 2019 Best of Innovation: Best of Innovation
For everything on LG's CES 2019 awards and honours including additional information about LG's products at CES, please visit www.lgnewsroom.com/tag/lgces2019.
About LG Electronics Canada Inc.
The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $49 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.
SOURCE LG Electronics Canada
