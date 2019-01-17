Mark Baratto, Head of Sales at the Wildly Successful Blockchain Shift Conference, Joins the Team at Fintech Advantage to Create the First Ever Fintech Conference in Miami Beach, FL

|By PR Newswire
|
January 17, 2019 08:15 PM EST
MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Advantage conference will be held at the New Word Center in the heart of Miami Beach on June 6-7, 2019.
This highly anticipated event will look to revolutionize the Fintech conferences around the world. Digital banking has completely changed the way financial institutions need to operate. Gone are the days when they can depend on one big legacy vendor for all their technology needs. Chief executives and banking leaders must start thinking like tech start-ups, research the market, create innovation plans, and begin to transform into digital marketplaces. Fintech Advantage will provide them with the knowledge and resources to do so in one place.
The reality is that large banks are investing billions in technology while smaller banks and credit unions are stuck relying on legacy suppliers who lack the innovation they need to compete and succeed in today's modern financial world. This needs to change.
Mark Baratto oversaw all operations and sales for the highly successful Blockchain Shift conference that took place on October 11-12, 2018 at the Mana Convention center; hosting more than 2800 attendees and sponsors including: tZERO, Alchemist, SeriesOne, IBM, Americas Execution, LLC, BitGo, CoinBoost, Securitize, Cohen & Co., Harneys, Empire Asset Management Company, Joseph Gunnar & Co, BBVA and Shutts.
Watch the CNBC Interview of the Blockchain Shift conference here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjDUEVkDq8w
Mark Baratto also runs a successful consulting agency that has over 15 years of marketing and sales experience specializing in Psychological based Sales & Marketing, Story Creation, and Customer Acquisition. His expertise lies in understanding people's psyche, what motivates them, and the behavioral science behind what drives their actions - using 30 years of tested & proven persuasion principles. He provides proven psychological skills that help his clients capture the attention of their dream customer, turning them into life-long raving fans.
When he is not working with international clients, Mark Baratto is Head of Sales at WYSH.AI, the world's first artificial intelligence-powered messaging, payments and services platform for business that's quick and easy to implement.
Mark Baratto also co-hosts the one of a kind podcast with Movement Arts Specialist Cameron Shayne called The Budokon Mover Podcast: http://budokon.com/podcast
SOURCE Fintech Advantage
