NTT Communications ampliará ecosistema para la interconexión de los principales centros de datos en Japón

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 08:25 PM EST
NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), la empresa de soluciones de tecnologías de la información y comunicaciones (TIC) y de comunicaciones internacionales del grupo NTT Group (TOKYO: 9432) ha anunciado que ampliará la interconexión de sus centros de datos Nexcenter™ en Tokio y Osaka (Japón) para permitir a las empresas clientes conectarse con servicios en la nube y de contenido de forma más flexible que nunca. Sobre una base secuencial a partir de este mes, NTT Com comenzará a conectar directamente su ecosistema con tres puntos de intercambio de Internet (IX) principales en Japón que permitirán a los clientes acceder a los servicios ofrecidos por estos IX y varias empresas asociadas de NTT Com. A partir de entonces, NTT Com continuará ampliando este ecosistema centrado en los centros de datos Nexcenter™ de NTT Com.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005848/es/
Expanding Interconnection (Graphic: Business Wire)
Como un DX Enabler™, NTT Com utiliza las TIC para lograr la transformación digital (DX), "transformar y crear negocio", junto con los clientes y se centra en la utilización de datos digitales; en la actualidad está trabajando para proporcionar la plataforma de distribución de datos que están optimizados para su uso como información valiosa mediante la evolución de los datos a información e inteligencia.
La iniciativa, que aprovecha el soporte de Nexcenter para la plataforma de distribución de datos, es una de las diversas maneras en las que NTT Com está ampliando su ecosistema para una conexión flexible con los servicios en la nube y de contenido de diversos proveedores.
- Interconexión de los principales puntos IX y centros de datos Nexcenter de Japón
El servicio IX Connect de BBIX, Inc. y el servicio JPIX de Japan Internet Exchange Co., Ltd., así como el servicio de JPNAP de Internet Multifeed Co., estarán interconectados con los principales centros de datos que opera NTT Com en Tokio y Osaka. Los IX ofrecerán una amplia gama de servicios a los que podrán acceder los clientes de NTT Com conectándose a centros de datos específicos a través del servicio Nexcenter Connect™, que se ofrece a una tarifa plana y de bajo coste.
Los centros de datos incluirán los centros del 1 al 10 de Tokio, el centro número 1 de Yokohama y el centro número 1 de Saitama en el área de Tokio y los centros de datos del 1 al 3 de Osaka, el centro de datos 5 de Osaka y los próximos centros de datos 6 y 7 de Osaka en el área de Osaka.
- Robusto ecosistema para una interconectividad ampliada de los servicios TI de los socios
NTT Com mejorará su ecosistema centrado en los centros de datos Nexcenter™ ampliando la interconectividad entre las empresas asociadas. Las empresas cliente se beneficiarán de diversos servicios de TI y en la nube ofrecidos por las empresas asociadas de NTT Com a través de los centros de datos Nexcenter™.
En el futuro, como DX Enabler™ para conseguir la DX para los clientes, NTT Com desarrollará varias medidas para proporcionar la plataforma de distribución de datos, como servicios de inteligencia artificial, gestión de datos, y servicios de apoyo de servitización, además de IoT global utilizando eSIM y servicios de red que vinculan de forma flexible múltiples nubes. Además, NTT Com espera aumentar aún más su interconexión de varios IX y ampliar sus alianzas con otros grandes proveedores de servicios.
Los nombres de empresas y logotipos mencionados en este comunicado son marcas comerciales o marcas comerciales registradas de sus respectivos propietarios.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005848/es/
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:45 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 17, 2019 02:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 17, 2019 02:30 PM EST