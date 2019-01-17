Cellular Sales Expands with New Store in Lewiston, Idaho

|By PR Newswire
LEWISTON, Idaho, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cellular Sales, the largest independent Verizon Wireless retailer by volume, announces their expansion in Idaho with a new store in Lewiston Over the next year, the store is expected to add new jobs within the local community.
On December 15, the store located at 819 21st Street welcomed its first customers. This is Cellular Sales' second store in Idaho.
"We take pride in being part of the Lewiston community and look forward to serving customers here," said Cellular Sales Regional Director Kris Cline. "We are excited to expand to this area."
The store currently employs 12 team members with plans to add at least eight new team members as the store continues to grow over the next year.
Due to their dedication to customer service, Cellular Sales has experienced significant growth, over the past 25 years. It has been named to Inc. Magazine's 5000 list of the fastest growing companies nine times, achieving Hall of Fame status.
Before selling on their own, new Cellular Sales team members are equipped with the best possible tools for success, by being trained with senior sales reps for four to six weeks. Team members are encouraged to view themselves as entrepreneurs with the support of an established, successful company backing them up.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects demand for retail sales jobs to grow over the next decade and sales experience will be valuable. Cellular Sales understands the value of great training and support from a personal and professional development point of view.
"We're proud of our unique approach to customer service," said Cellular Sales Regional Director Jim Martin. "More importantly, we're proud of our teams and look forward to building up a strong team here in Lewiston."
Cellular Sales seeks to hire individuals with a passion for customer service to work at its Lewiston store. Those interested in applying for jobs at this Cellular Sales location may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Kevin Hodes at (828) 280-0147 or kevin.hode[email protected].
About Cellular Sales
Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Cellular Sales was founded in 1993 and has been named to Inc. Magazine's 5000 as one of the nation's fastest-growing privately owned retailers for nine of the past 10 years, something only 0.5 percent of companies on that list achieve. The company currently employs 7,200 people and operates over 700 stores nationwide across 41 states. Job seekers may visit jobs.cellularsales.com. For more information on the company, visit cellularsales.com.
