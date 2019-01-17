WeGet Group Inc, a New Online Consumer Goods Buying App, Lands $3 Million in Funding for Its New Social Buying Platform

|By PR Newswire
|January 17, 2019 10:10 PM EST
PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WeGet, successfully secured $3 million in funding from K2VC and BV, subsequently launched their app on the App store. WeGet aims to interrupt the way we shop online by offering a group discount to individual buyers on its online buying platform.
The platform brings together groups of buyers, allowing users to buy with a group to receive a group quantity discount once the group size is met. WeGet passes the quantity discount directly to the consumer, whereas previously this discount only benefited large retailers.
WeGet has entered the booming cosmetics industry and is swiftly moving into fashion and housewares. Currently, WeGet sells a variety of carefully curated luxury brands and trusted classics like Chanel, Urban Decay, Laura Mercier, Tom Ford, Mac, NARs and more.
"We believe in creating an interactive shopping environment aimed at creating an engaging customer experience. We are working hard to add local brands to our online buying platform and help promote smaller, independent beauty and fashion brands."
"Online retailers use their influence to gain discounts from brands for buying large quantities. WeGet takes this group discount and offers it to buyers in a easy way."
Find us at http://www.weget.com or download the Weget App on the App Store.
