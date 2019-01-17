Personal Safety App bSafe, Re-Launches With New Technology to Potentially Save Lives

|By PR Newswire
January 17, 2019 11:16 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Larsen and his daughter Charlen are working together to develop the world-leading safety and security app bSafe. In the fight against violent crimes and abuse, bSafe developed voice alarm activation, live streaming and automatic audio and video recording.
"We wanted to develop an app that can help prevent pain, self-harm, anxiety, depression, and suicide among young girls and boys," says founder and CEO Rich Larsen and his daughter and Co-Founder Charlen Larsen
New Features
This bSafe app is providing brand new opportunities, because both audio and video recordings provide new insights into what actually happened. This app works as a deterrent with its siren-like alarm, an alarm that will make the attacker think twice about doing what he has initially planned on doing.
Both audio and video recordings are instantly sent to the guardians simultaneously; therefore no information is lost, even if the perpetrator destroys your mobile phone. bSafe has additional features like Follow me, Fake call and Timer alarm.
Cost
Everyone who downloads the app receives a 7-Day free trial with all features included. Connect to the AppStore/GooglePlay. Users have the option to pay $7.99 per month or an $5.99 per month/$71.88 per year.
Vouchers for parents, corporates and organizations
bSafe offers vouchers for anyone to purchase the app with one year of safety and security for their children, members, and employees and give peace of mind everywhere they go.
bSafe for college campus
The company has developed a platform for public safety to make college campuses and cities safer. Mobile Safety Technology Inc has recently signed an MOU with Drexel University in Philadelphia and had initial meetings with the Attorney General's office in Pennsylvania about College Campus Safety.
Rich Larsen, founder and developer of bSafe is in the United States for the next two weeks and is available for interviews. Please contact Alison Maloni of Alison May Public Relations at 413.478.4481 or [email protected] to schedule an interview.
Website: https://getbsafe.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bsafeapp/
Twitter: @getbsafe
