European Venture Investment Reaches All-Time High

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 12:01 AM EST
SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's venture capital investment eclipsed €20 billion for the first time ever, according to PitchBook's 4Q 2018 European Venture Report. Despite the 25.9% drop in deal volume year-over-year (YoY), swelling deal sizes and increased interest from nontraditional investors helped drive deal value to the high-water mark. As an example, median early-stage deal size increased 86.9% from 2017, while late stage median deal size increased by 67.9% over the same period. Europe's exit market witnessed three multi-billion-dollar liquidity events in 2018 – Spotify, Adyen, and Farfetch – which sent exit value soaring to €47.4 billion. However, with 30.5% fewer exits completed than in 2017, questions arose on the exit market's ability to ensure strong capital returns to a broader group of GPs and LPs. To support the larger check sizes required by more mature startups, European VCs raised fewer, larger funds in 2018, as evidenced by 0.2% YoY increase in capital raised and a 23.5% YoY decline in fund count. For this reason, international investors, nontraditional investors, and government programs have grown in importance as alternative sources of funding for angel & seed and early stage startups.
To download the full report and data packs, please click here.
"Despite declines in volume across dealmaking, exit activity and fundraising, Europe's VC ecosystem did sustain healthy investment levels throughout 2018 as a result of increased investor focus on targeting fewer, more mature startups," said Cameron Stanfill, analyst at PitchBook. "An important milestone to note was the exit market's ability to support three multi-billion-dollar liquidity events in 2018, as it inspires investor confidence in their ability to sponsor companies through the later stages of growth. An area that will be watched closely in 2019 is capital availability for early stage startups, with investors raising fewer, larger funds."
Investment Activity
- Capital invested in 4Q 2018 reached €5.1 billion across 586 deals, bringing 2018 annual totals to €20.5 billion invested across 3,384 deals – an all-time high for capital invested in the European venture ecosystem.
- European deal value was driven largely by investments completed within the €10 million to €25 million range. This size bucket made up 25.0% of total deal value and represented an 5.4% increase over last year.
- The DACH region secured €4.4 billion in investment and made up 15.8% of total deal count, up from 13.6% in 2017. The high concentration of mature startups in the region attracted VC investors, as evidenced by the elevated deal sizes – median late-stage deal size in Germany reached €15.0 million in 2018, compared to €6.7 million for all European late-stage rounds.
- Both US investor and corporate participation reached decade highs in terms of deal volume, making up 20.9% and 21.1% of total deals, respectively.
Exits
- Exit value reached a decade high of €47.4 billion in 2018, with much credit due to two outsized public listings, Spotify and Adyen, which combined drove €30.3 billion in exit value, or 63.9% of total capital exited.
- While exit value reached a decade high, there were only 373 completed liquidity events in 2018 – the lowest count since 2012.
- The drop in the number of exits pushed the investments-to-exits ratio over 9.0x. A continued uptrend in this ratio may signal a broader slowdown, as exits are typically affected by economic downturns sooner and more severely than dealmaking.
Fundraising
- The annual count of closed VC funds in Europe fell to the lowest level in the last decade, with a just 62 vehicles raised during 2018. This represents a 23.5% decline from 2017's fund count.
- In contrast, total capital raised reached €8.4 billion, a 0.2% increase from 2017 and 42.9% increase from 2014 levels. Moreover, median fund size reached an all-time high of €123.2 million, a sizable 59.3% increase from the previous year.
- Taking a closer look, 2018 saw an uptick in the count of funds raised within the €250 million to €500 million size range, and a significant drop in the count of micro-funds raised (vehicles €50 million or smaller). This divergence in fundraising could present challenges for smaller, developing startups seeking traditional angel & seed or early-stage round sizes.
Additional coverage in this report includes:
- Overview
- Corporate VC
- Regional spotlight: DACH
- Exits
- Fundraising
Download the full report here.
About PitchBook
PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 22,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-venture-investment-reaches-all-time-high-300780669.html
SOURCE PitchBook
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:45 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 PM EST