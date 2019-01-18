L.A. Clippers Team Up With Vertebrae to Debut Augmented Reality Fan Experience

|By PR Newswire
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertebrae, a technology innovator in interactive 3D and AR solutions for media and commerce, today announced it has teamed with the L.A. Clippers to build and launch a first-in-kind augmented reality experience that allows fans to compete and win prizes in virtual basketball shootouts directly within their mobile browser by visiting http://www.clippers.com/moneyball.
The augmented reality experience is inspired by a game played in-arena at Clippers games called the Moneyball Challenge, presented by Agua Caliente Casino Resorts. Fans who play the "Clippers AR Moneyball Challenge" will use their smartphone's camera to see a virtual basketball hoop directly in front of them. Fans will then use a swiping motion on their smartphone screens to try to score as many baskets as possible before the buzzer sounds on a 24-second shot clock. Every fifth ball is a gold Agua Caliente "Moneyball" worth three times as many points.
The Clippers AR Moneyball Challenge, presented by Agua Caliente Casino Resorts, is open to fans 21 years of age and older. Top players are eligible to win a monthly prize, selected randomly from the top scores around the world. Prizes include Clippers tickets; Clippers merchandise; and exclusive offers and complimentary nights at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. The grand prize winner will receive Clippers courtside seats and a two-night Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa experience.
"We work hard to give Clippers fans the best in-arena experience possible, and the Agua Caliente Moneyball Challenge is a crowd favorite," said Matt Paye, L.A. Clippers Vice President, Marketing. "Now, through this augmented reality experience built by Vertebrae, we are able to expand the excitement, anticipation and fun of the Agua Caliente Moneyball Challenge so that all of Clipper Nation can participate no matter where they are."
"AR offers a powerful way to blend the physical and virtual worlds to drive positive association and fan engagement," said Vince Cacace, CEO of Vertebrae. "We're honored to work with the L.A. Clippers and Agua Caliente to take the next step in immersive fan experiences, bringing them directly to fans on their mobile phone without the extra step of an app download."
About Vertebrae
Vertebrae is a technology leader in immersive media solutions that blend the physical and digital worlds to captivate and engage consumers at scale. Leading retailers, brands and agencies use the Vertebrae platform to create, manage and deliver high-fidelity 3D and AR experiences on the web - driving unprecedented engagement, satisfaction and sales. Founded in 2015, Vertebrae's clients include Crate and Barrel, Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Amgen, Tenth Street Hats, and many more. Vertebrae is headquartered in Santa Monica with offices in New York. For more information, visit https://www.vertebrae.com.
About the Agua Caliente Casino Resorts
Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, a AAA Four Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Recommended property in Rancho Mirage, ranked top 10 for "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice 2018 travel awards, and Spa Resort Casino in downtown Palm Springs offer the hottest slots, a variety of table games, and high-limit gaming, plus fine dining and shopping, all in a gorgeous resort setting. Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa is also home to the Forbes Four-Star Sunstone Spa and The Show, the premier concert theater in Southern California featuring a legendary lineup of performers. Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa and Spa Resort Casino are owned and operated by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, which also owns the world-renowned Indian Canyons and Tahquitz Canyon hiking trails, and Indian Canyons Golf Resort.
