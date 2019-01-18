The RedAwning Group Launches New Integration with trivago

|By PR Newswire
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RedAwning.com, the world's largest network of vacation properties, today announced a new integration with trivago, a global hotel search platform that allows travelers to compare over 2.5 million hotels and alternative accommodations in over 190 countries. Property managers in the RedAwning network will now have access to online travelers who search for accommodation on trivago. The European-based company works with numerous booking engines across the globe, including online travel agencies, hotel chains and individual hotels. The integration will add 80,000 RedAwning vacation rentals, condos, apart-hotels and townhomes to the trivago search platform.
"We are excited to add RedAwning's properties to our platform," said Elie Matta, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations at trivago. "Over the last 12 months, we have been focused on broadening our alternative accommodation offering, and our partnership with RedAwning forms part of our strategy to provide a comprehensive offering to trivago users."
"The intersection of the vacation rental and hotel sectors has been a long time coming," said Tim Choate, RedAwning Founder and CEO. "Our acquisition of Leavetown, and our partnership with Choice Hotels on their Vacation Rentals by Choice product has positioned us to make this transition. We are also looking forward to working with hoteliers and vacation rental managers in the trivago network looking to expand their reach through our complete suite of services."
RedAwning's Complete Solution is the most robust and broadest property marketing solution available in the industry today with distribution, comprehensive marketing and reservation services, free websites and digital marketing, and revenue management all- inclusive.
To learn more visit http://www.redawninggroup.com
To browse RedAwning's collection of vacation rentals visit http://www.redawning.com
About RedAwning
RedAwning is one of the world's largest branded collection of vacation properties offering a comprehensive layer of solutions and support with every stay, including 24/7 guest and property manager support services, complete marketing, distribution, and reservations management solutions, digital solutions incorporating Google-integrated ads, and a full range of additional technology and service innovations. With over 100,000 unique properties in over 10,000 destinations, RedAwning has served over 550,000 travelers to date and continues to expand on being the broadest single point of access to the largest network in the world for alternative lodging. RedAwning is a leading supplier of vacation rentals to every major online travel booking website including Booking.com, Expedia, HomeAway/VRBO, Flipkey/TripAdvisor, and Airbnb. RedAwning also operates a number of exclusive vacation property booking websites, including Perfect Places, VaycayHero, TravelPro Rentals, and RedAwning.com.
RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for guests, hosts and managers and to drive new approaches that make the booking experience more consistent, easier, safer and better for all. The company is profitable, rapidly growing, and backed by Silversmith Capital Partners.
Since 2017, RedAwning has expanded its reach and services by acquiring Vaycayhero.com, PerfectPlaces.com, TravelProRentals.com, Leavetown Vacations, Jetstream by Leavetown and Blizzard Internet Marketing.
To browse the RedAwning Collection, please visit http://www.redawning.com
About trivago
trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of September 30, 2018, trivago has offered access to more than 2.5 million hotels and other types of accommodation including over 1.0 million units of alternative accommodation, such as vacation rentals and private apartments, in over 190 countries. The search platform forms the core of the user experience and can be accessed globally via 55 localized websites and apps in 33 languages. Users can search the platform on desktop and mobile devices, and benefit from a familiar user interface, resulting in a consistent user experience.
SOURCE RedAwning
