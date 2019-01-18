BitDeer.com Experiences Massive Growth With Over 50,000 Daily Average Users

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 01:54 AM EST
SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitDeer.com, the world's leading computing power-sharing platform is announcing the launch of its Russian site on Jan. 18, 2019, alongside the partnership with the largest crypto exchange in Russia and the number one exchange in Eastern Europe - EXMO.
The new partnership enables BitDeer.com and EXMO to provide new users the opportunity to participate in the mining of cryptocurrency without the need for technical acumen or investing largely into server infrastructure. In addition, both companies will help with the popularization of the time-honored tradition of mining. Both parties will actively participate in the development of the cryptocurrency market, and explore further cooperation in offering the public different payment models as well as collaborative customized product offerings.
Celine Lu, CEO of BitDeer.com, believes that launching the platform's Russian site and the new partnership with Russia's largest crypto exchange is a significant milestone for BitDeer.com's new venture in Eastern Europe. "Officially launched one month ago, BitDeer.com has gained immense popularity amongst the Russian-speaking cryptocurrency community, covered by various blockchain media outlets and YouTube mining influencers. Currently, about one-third of our users are from Russian-speaking mining communities. Through the new partnership with the region's largest crypto exchange and the launch of a localized website, BitDeer.com has geared up to bring the best service to local as well as global individual miners."
EXMO announced this new partnership with a banner on its website on Dec. 29, 2018, and immediately shared the news throughout community channels. "EXMO identifies a reliable, transparent and convenient computing power-sharing platform like BitDeer.com as a valued business partner. We are excited about the forthcoming customized product offerings for our users," said Sergey Zhdanov, CEO of EXMO.
BitDeer.com and EXMO will also join forces together to provide an easier and more simplified solution to payment processing to better serve the global crypto community.
BitDeer.com Achieved Explosive Global Growth after Launch
Even within the trenches of the crypto bear market, BitDeer.com has achieved explosive growth with website traffic surpassing 1.2 million visits and over 50,000 daily active users. The leading computing power-sharing platform now has customers from over 165 countries, and more than 40 percent of purchase orders were placed by users originating from the U.S.
Here are more interesting statistics about BitDeer.com:
- Website traffic of BitDeer.com has more than 1.2 million visits
- The platform has over 50,000 daily active users
- BitDeer.com now has customers from 165 countries all over the world
- The highest single purchase order on BitDeer.com is over $150,000
- Current user satisfaction rate is 97 percent
- Repeat purchase rate is averaging 71 percent
- The 360-day plan accounts for 58 percent of total orders placed
- 40 percent of purchase orders were placed by users from the U.S.
Completely selling out all current short-term plans, BitDeer.com is now offering several mid to long-term plans, among which many are taking pre-sale orders due to the huge demand.
Diverse Product Offerings and Competitive Pricing
In order to satisfy the ever-growing demands from customers, BitDeer.com has deployed more than one-hundred-thousand high-performance mining hardware, ready to fire them up for the upcoming pre-sale orders. In addition to its original S9 plans, the platform has launched 11th-generation miner plans and 15th-generation miner plans.
The 15th-generation plans based on the high-performance S15 and T15 mining hardware are considered to be one of the most efficient product offerings in the market. The price of $0.0283/T/day and maintenance fee of $0.1/T/day results in higher mining results at a lower price. According to the computing power and mining difficulty data from BTC.com on Jan. 15, combined with the current Bitcoin price, outputs of $0.1523/T/day would be possible.
Since BitDeer.com is offering plans with flexible terms and more discounts on higher computing power purchase, users can experience the opportunity to pocket greater rewards.
CPS Plan
BitDeer.com is now presenting an exciting opportunity for affiliate marketers to join the platform's Cost-Per-Sale (CPS) Program. Interested parties should contact [email protected] for more details.
About BitDeer.com
BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.
For more information, please visit https://www.BitDeer.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and VK.
About EXMO
Founded in 2013 with offices in London, Kiev, Barcelona, and Moscow, EXMO is number one exchange in Eastern Europe considered to be one of the world's largest global exchanges in volume and liquidity. Currently, the exchange has over 1.5 million users, hundreds of thousands of active traders, 315,000 daily visitors, 87 trading pairs, and 6 fiat currencies (USD, EUR, RUB, PLN, UAH, TRY). For more information, please visit https://exmo.com.
Media Contact
Stephen Ip
MagicFew
Email: [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitdeercom-experiences-massive-growth-with-over-50-000-daily-average-users-300780731.html
SOURCE BitDeer.com
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 18, 2019 01:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:45 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:30 PM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 PM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:45 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:45 PM EST