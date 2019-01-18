China Finance Online Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading Futures Brokerage Firm

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
January 18, 2019 05:30 AM EST
BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Finance Online Co. Limited ("China Finance Online", or the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, announced it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Founder CIFCO Futures Co., Ltd. ("Founder CIFCO Futures"), a leading futures brokerage firm in China.
Pursuant to the partnership agreement, both parties will collaborate and explore in the development of a more advanced trading system, smart news alerts of the market, a cloud-based research platform and industry forums.
About Founder CIFCO Futures
Founder CIFCO Futures is a large and comprehensive futures company controlled by Founder Securities Co., Ltd. and has so far established 31 branches in China. Founder CIFCO Futures Co., Ltd. is the council member of China Futures Association (member No.001) and vice-president of Beijing Futures Association. It is the member of Shanghai Futures Exchange, Dalian Commodity Exchange and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange and is also the trading and clearing member of China Financial Futures Exchange. Founder CIFCO Futures has acquired the license in conducting such businesses as commodity futures brokerage, financial futures brokerage, assets management, investment consulting and risk management.
About China Finance Online
China Finance Online Co. Limited is a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. The Company's prominent flagship portal site, www.jrj.com, is ranked among the top financial websites in China. In addition to the web-based securities trading platform, the Company offers basic financial software, information services and securities investment advisory services to retail investors in China. Through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co. Ltd., the Company provides financial database and analytics to institutional customers including domestic financial, research, academic and regulatory institutions. China Finance Online also provides brokerage services in Hong Kong.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, this release contains the following forward-looking statements regarding:
our prospect and our ability to attract new users;
our prospect on building a comprehensive wealth management ecosystem through providing a fully-integrated online communication and securities-trading platform;
our prospect on stabilization in cash attrition and improvement of our financial position;
our initiatives to address customers' demand for intuitive online investment platforms and alternative investment opportunities; and
the market prospect of the business of securities-trading, securities investment advisory and wealth management.
Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, which risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, changing customer needs, regulatory environment and market conditions that we are subject to; the uneven condition of the world and Chinese economies that could lead to volatility in the equity markets and affect our operating results in the coming quarters; the impact of the changing conditions of the mainland Chinese stock market, Hong Kong stock market and global financial markets on our future performance; the unpredictability of our strategic transformation and growth of new businesses including our commodities brokerage services; the prospect of our margin-related business and the degree to which our implementation of margin account screening and ongoing monitoring will yield successful outcomes; the degree to which our strategic collaborations with partners will yield successful outcomes; the prospects for China's high-net-worth and middle-class households; the prospects of equipping our customer specialists with new technology, tools and financial knowledge; wavering investor confidence that could impact our business; and possible non-cash goodwill, intangible assets and investment impairments may adversely affect our net income. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F under "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors". The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
For more information, please contact:
China Finance Online
+86-10-8336-3100
[email protected]
Kevin Theiss
Awaken Advisors
+1-212-521-4050
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-finance-online-forms-strategic-partnership-with-leading-futures-brokerage-firm-300780779.html
SOURCE China Finance Online Co., Ltd.
