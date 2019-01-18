PetDesk Raises $12 Million to Bridge Technology Gap Between Veterinary and Grooming Software

|By Business Wire
|
January 18, 2019 07:00 AM EST
PetDesk, a San Diego-based pet care communication company, announced they have raised $12 million from Silicon Valley-based firm PeakSpan Capital. PetDesk plans to use this Series B funding to expand from the veterinary industry into the pet grooming industry to drive better health outcomes for companion animals in North America.
PetDesk has become a leader in pet health management, providing an online platform for veterinary practices and a free app for pet parents to seamlessly communicate information about appointments, reminders, confirmations, health records, and other health concerns. Since groomers tend to see pets at a more frequent rate than veterinarians, they are in a unique position to catch and refer to veterinarians health issues such as lumps and bumps, skin and ear irritations, external infections, and much more. By strengthening the alliance between groomers, veterinarians, and pet parents through technology, PetDesk will contribute to improving the quality of life for animals.
“It is evident that the 800,000 pet parents currently using the PetDesk app have become more engaged with their pets’ health and are more compliant about their needs – and that means healthier animals,” said Taylor Cavanah, CEO of PetDesk. “But regular grooming is also a critical part of maintaining optimal health. This funding will allow us to expand our software application to professional groomers across the country, providing an easy-to-use tool to ensure that regular grooming is weaved into a pet parent’s calendar. And, pet parents will now be able to leverage the PetDesk app to book appointments both with veterinary practices and grooming shops.”
Over 1,500 veterinary practices currently rely on the PetDesk dashboard and mobile app to manage reminders and confirmations, online scheduling, targeted messages, online reviews, and loyalty programs.
“A common bond shared across the pet care industry is our passion for pets. As pet owners ourselves, we’re proud to partner with PetDesk and its zealous culture around animals,” said Brian Mulvey, co-founder and managing partner at PeakSpan Capital. “The team at PetDesk has built a unique combination of top-notch software and shareable best practices to enhance engagement between pet owners and a growing ecosystem of providers responsible for care.”
About PetDesk
PetDesk improves the quality of life for pets by using technology to connect care providers and pet parents. PetDesk customers across North America vouch for its easy-to-use technology and commitment to customer success with a 5-star Capterra rating and over 50,000 reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Learn more at petdesk.com.
About PeakSpan
PeakSpan Capital is a growth equity firm based in New York City and Silicon Valley, with a focused mission to be the partner of choice for growth stage entrepreneurial teams who are building amazing software targeted at business buyers of all sizes -- from very small businesses to large enterprises. PeakSpan combines deep domain expertise within a select number of themes with a homegrown, proprietary technology platform providing visibility into company and market performance, to help entrepreneurs drive resilient, risk-adjusted value creation. To learn more about PeakSpan Capital and its portfolio, please visit peakspancapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005046/en/
Jan. 17, 2019 10:30 PM EST