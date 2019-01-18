Paul Coffey and xocial Shoot for Change and Score

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 07:00 AM EST
HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- xocial® (soh-shuhl) is a platform that aims to inspire and measure positive impact. It is built on the universal appeal of online ratings, the proven link between gratitude and happiness, the power of the almighty algorithm and their hard-wired love of competition. That's why they teamed up with one of the fiercest competitors of all time: NHL legend Paul Coffey. Together, they created the "Shoot For Change" competition.
Paul has gone from defense-man to do-gooder as of late. With an assist from Canadian Tire, Booster Juice and The World Gaming Network, the "Shoot For Change" initiative has already had a massive impact.
Hockey teams, friends and family are signing up at shootforchange.net to complete simple, fun and impactful challenges. The club that has the biggest impact in their own backyard will win a donation in their name to the Jumpstart Foundation to help underprivileged youth play in their league. Along with $10,000 in individual prizes, the winning club will earn a practice with the NHL hall-of-famer himself, Paul Coffey, as well as a conditioning session with Mark Fitzgerald from the Anaheim Ducks.
The competition is just getting started but there have already been a ton of shots taken. Just over 200 random acts of kindness so far to be exact. Kids are blowing the whistle on bullying and donating their old gear. They are hand-making cards for Grandma and playing the violin for their neighbors.
The "competition" is being hosted by xocial (www.xocial.com), an online community that supports and inspires the next generation of social responsibility. "Our mission is to measure and inspire acts of positive impact by issuing challenges to players in the spirit of Competitive Kindness," says xocial CEO Colin Duetta.
Only a few points separate the top clubs who are trading spots atop the leaderboard. With the initiative running all the way until Feb. 28, there is still plenty of time left to make a run and "Shoot For Change." Anyone can play and it's free to sign up. Learn more and join the fun now at shootforchange.net. Who knows? Players might just earn their team a practice with the legend himself, Paul Coffey.
xocial® (soh-shuhl) is a platform that aims to inspire and measure positive impact. It is built on the universal appeal of online ratings, the proven link between gratitude and happiness, the power of the almighty algorithm and our hard-wired love of competition. Brands, organizations and individuals can use xocial to recognize day-to-day contributions in the classroom, workplace or community; create unique campaigns around a cause; and fund efforts that make a difference.
For more information about this topic, please call Dan Lewchanyn at 239-850-6211 or email [email protected].
Related Files
SFC Press Release Jan 17 2019.docx
Related Images
shoot-for-change-logo.jpg
Shoot For Change Logo
Paul Coffey Shoot For Change Logo
blow-the-whistle-on-bullying.jpg
Blow The Whistle On Bullying
This is an example of a challenge completed by one of the competitors who blew the whistle on bullying with a homemade sign.
violin-for-grandparents.jpg
Violin For Grandparents
This is an example of a challenge completed by one of the competitors who played the violin for his grandparents.
donating-old-hockey-gear.png
Donating Old Hockey Gear
This is an example of a challenge completed by one of the competitors who donated all of his old gear.
Related Links
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEzAE7lCpC8
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-coffey-and-xocial-shoot-for-change-and-score-300780685.html
SOURCE xocial
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 18, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:15 AM EST
FinTech is a disruptive innovation that denotes the adoption of technologies that have changed how traditional financial services work. While FinTech is now embedded deeply into the financial services ecosystem, the rise of digital age has paved way to FinTech 2.0 - which is rolling out innovative solutions through emerging technologies at a disruptive pace while maintaining the tenets of security and compliances. Blockchain as a technology has started seeing pilot adoption in FinTech around ...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:00 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 18, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 18, 2019 01:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:45 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:30 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:30 PM EST