LTI Q3 FY19: Constant currency revenue growth up 6.1% QoQ and 20.6% YoY; Net Profit jumps 32.8% YoY

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 07:02 AM EST
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q3 FY19 results today.
In US Dollars:
- Revenue at USD 346.9 million; growth of 5.6% QoQ and 18.2% YoY
- Constant Currency Revenue growth of 6.1% QoQ and 20.6% YoY
In Indian Rupees:
- Revenue at Rs 24,729 million; growth of 6.1% QoQ and 31.3% YoY
- Net Income at Rs 3,755 million; growth of (6.2%) QoQ and 32.8% YoY
“We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter with 5.6% QoQ growth in USD revenues. Our broad-based revenue growth, superior margin delivery and steady cash generation in Q3 is a testimony of our focused execution and client centricity.
We are also thrilled to welcome Ruletronics to LTI family. Ruletronics enables businesses to transform and evolve digitally by providing innovative BPM and CRM solutions leveraging Pega Platform.”
- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, LTI
Recent Deal Wins
- Nets, the leading payments company in the Nordic region has chosen LTI as its primary IT partner post vendor consolidation
- World leader in vertical transportation has chosen LTI as its strategic partner for implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 as their core platform to transform their services business in the areas of Sales, Call Center and Field Services
- Selected by a Global Fintech Company to provide agile assurance support for building an industry leading wealth management platform
- Global Energy Corporation engaged LTI for deployment of Enterprise historian and enable integration with business applications
- Selected by a diversified Energy Manufacturing company for its ERP transformation
- Global Life Sciences Major, a new client logo has awarded LTI a multi-year strategic deal for end to end SAP support, maintenance, analytics and enhancement
- Awarded Digital Transformation project by an Apex Advisory Body in the field of Education
- Leading manufacturer of cleaning equipment chose LTI as a partner for its global CRM journey on Force.com
- Petrochemical Major chose LTI for multiple engagements in order to prepare itself for S/4HANA migration
- Awarded Cybersecurity project by a Global Energy Giant to implement, configure and integrate Micro Focus ArcSight and Splunk Enterprise Security
Client Testimonial
“Nets has selected LTI as its primary IT partner for its close alignment to Nets’ vision, investments in Nordic region and customer centricity.
As the primary partner of Nets, LTI will be responsible for 100+ additional critical applications focused on Digital operations, Card and Payment platforms, SAP / Oracle ecosystem, Blockchain based services, Customer service, e-commerce payments, and corporate services.”
- Ms. Pia Jørgensen, Group Executive Vice President (Technology) and Group CIO, NETS A/S
Awards and Recognitions
- LTI is now a Global Strategic Service Partner (GSSP) of SAP, making it one of the Top 16 partners of SAP, globally
- Emerged as Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019
- Recognized as "Rising Star" in Security Services: ISG Provider Lens Cyber Security Services and Solutions: US
- Recognized in Leadership Zone in Zinnov Zones 2018 for IoT Technology Services
- Named as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DevOps Services 2018 Vendor Assessment
- Named by the 4Q18 Global ISG Index™ as one of The Breakthrough 15 in Global Sourcing Standouts
Other Business Highlights
- LTI appointed Nachiket Deshpande as its Chief Operating Officer. He brings rich experience in technology and IT industry and last served as the Senior Vice President & Global Delivery Head for the Banking and Financial Services unit at Cognizant Technology Solutions.
- LTI collaborated with ACORD to develop a comprehensive set of digital standards & solutions for the Insurance industry.
About LTI:
LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 300 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 30 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 27,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Website - www.Lntinfotech.com, follow @LTI_Global
Connect with LTI:
- Read our News and Blogs
- Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn
- Like us on Facebook
- Watch our videos on YouTube
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005187/en/
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 18, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 18, 2019 08:30 AM EST
As the digitization of business accelerates the move of critical applications and content to the cloud, the network has never been as critical to business success. Consuming everything ‘as-a-service' requires new levels of network automation, agility and security. Discover how Enterprises can take advantage of Digital Platforms, directly connecting to an extensive ecosystem of digital partners and flex their service at the click of a button.
Jan. 18, 2019 08:30 AM EST
92% of enterprises are using the public cloud today. As a result, simply being in the cloud is no longer enough to remain competitive. The benefit of reduced costs has normalized while the market forces are demanding more innovation at faster release cycles. Enter Cloud Native! Cloud Native enables a microservices driven architecture. The shift from monolithic to microservices yields a lot of benefits - but if not done right - can quickly outweigh the benefits. The effort required in monitoring,...
Jan. 18, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 18, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 18, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:15 AM EST
FinTech is a disruptive innovation that denotes the adoption of technologies that have changed how traditional financial services work. While FinTech is now embedded deeply into the financial services ecosystem, the rise of digital age has paved way to FinTech 2.0 - which is rolling out innovative solutions through emerging technologies at a disruptive pace while maintaining the tenets of security and compliances. Blockchain as a technology has started seeing pilot adoption in FinTech around ...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:00 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 18, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 18, 2019 01:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:45 AM EST