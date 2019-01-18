Structure Research to Host the Second Annual infra // STRUCTURE Summit

|By Business Wire
|
|January 18, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Structure Research, an independent research and consulting firm focused on the infrastructure services ecosystem, announces the dates for its second annual infra // STRUCTURE conference to be held May 1-2, 2019 at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto. The vendor-neutral event is an exclusive industry summit that brings together executives from across the internet infrastructure ecosystem to network and discuss the future of the industry. This year, the conference’s theme is Decentralization: Beyond Hyperscale, covering topics related to the impact interconnection and edge are having on the infrastructure services ecosystem. Attendees can expect discussion surrounding how a hyperscale-centric world is being decentralized as content and applications, and the infrastructure that supports them, move further out to the edge.
As an independent research and consulting firm, Structure Research provides exclusive insights and comprehensive content based on industry-leading expertise and unique market positioning, helping executives make key decisions about their business strategies. The company leverages extensive repositories of metrics and data to inform their analyses, all while disrupting traditional research methods by implementing new ways of measurement and trend inspection. Structure Research’s devotion to understanding, tracking and projecting the future of the market makes this event a crucial source of information and unique strategic perspective.
The infra // STRUCTURE summit serves to connect the public cloud and service provider sector’s new wave of value-creating companies to help realize full potential across the board. Just as last year’s event boasted a compelling agenda of relevant presentations, this year’s summit will offer cloud and data center executives a chance to become singularly informed and participate in the industry conversation. The agenda for 2019’s summit features speaking appearances from eminent industry minds such as Lance Crosby, CEO of StackPath; Zachary Smith, CEO of Packet; Mark Adams, CDO of Equinix; Jonathan Schildkraut, CSO of CyrusOne and others.
Last year, the inaugural infra // STRUCTURE 2018 summit in Toronto hosted over 260 attendees. This year, the event is expanding to accommodate 350 attendees, and will also extend to two days to include a casual pre-conference program featuring exclusive analyst presentations and networking opportunities for event sponsors and attendees. Sponsoring the summit is a host of distinguished companies, including DH Capital as a Diamond Sponsor, Packet and Stateless as Platinum Sponsors, and NetApp, ScienceLogic and Ubersmith as Gold Sponsors. The list continues with Opus:Interactive, RBC Capital Markets, Layer 7 Capital, MVP Capital and Megaport.
“When this event was created, its goal was to provide the infrastructure services market with a vendor-neutral event that brought all key players in the value chain together in one location for high-value networking and critical business development,” notes Philbert Shih, Managing Director, Structure Research. “At 2019’s summit, attendees can expect this same community vision, but achieved on a bigger and better scale. Participants can look forward to augmented knowledge-share opportunities, an even greater amount of innovative content and growing opportunities for highly valuable business connections. However, the event will still carefully preserve the collegial and intimate atmosphere that attendees thrive on, even as its reputation and success grow.”
The infra // STRUCTURE 2019 event will build upon the previous year’s exploration of the hyperscale cloud’s disruptive nature on a global basis in terms of spawning a new breed of provider and transforming the surrounding ecosystem. The summit will continue to delve deep into the evolution of offerings, business models and the entire business premise as a whole. Now, the event moves beyond hyperscale to encompass the rise of the edge and the decentralization of infrastructure as they add another defining and revolutionary factor into the mix. In the world of cloud and infrastructure, this distributed approach will add new value to the hyperscale platforms previously explored. At 2019’s event, companies will be encouraged to engage with this new wave of infrastructure with the goal of discussing, debating and charting a new course for our collective future.
The agenda for infra // STRUCTURE 2019 has been curated to be hard-hitting and forward-looking to enlighten industry minds, foster discussion about the Internet infrastructure market’s status and pave the way for an innovative future. The event, which features Structure Research’s data and insights on both the current and future infrastructure sector, also provides educational sessions to equip attendees with pertinent research and information, promoting growth and collaboration throughout the cloud and data center community.
To schedule a meeting with Mr. Shih, please email [email protected]
For more information, visit www.infrastructuresummit.io
For sponsor information, please email Candice Rodriguez at [email protected]
About Structure Research
Structure Research is an independent research and consulting firm with a specific focus on the cloud, hosting and data center segments within the internet infrastructure market. We are devoted to understanding, tracking and projecting the future of infrastructure service providers. Our mission is to publish the best research and analysis, and supply the most comprehensive data sets about the internet infrastructure services market. We provide the information and perspective necessary to make accurate strategic decisions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005067/en/
