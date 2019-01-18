VIQTOR DAVIS Launched with the Acquisition of Simplxr

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Data service providers Jibes, DataDogs and Entity are to continue trading under the new shared brand name, VIQTOR DAVIS. The combined group guides organisations with their digital transformation and is today further reinforced by the addition of Dutch data science company Simplxr.
Developments in artificial intelligence, robotics and hyperconnectivity continue to accelerate. Digital business has meanwhile become a subject of paramount strategic importance at board level. The demand for data service providers that can support customers with solutions ranging from data management to the design of algorithms and from strategic advice to actual realisation is growing.
VIQTOR DAVIS has been formed to respond to the demand for a single experienced partner to work with customer organisations on the complex issues surrounding a data strategy. The knowledge company has 230 specialists in Europe and the USA, with offices in the Netherlands, the UK and Texas, USA. In addition, it offers managed services from India and Mexico.
Bas Bosma, Managing Director Simplxr: "Decision making is becoming more complex and requires ever shorter cycle time. Learning from data by identifying its inherent value translating this into insights has become a necessity. Everyone talks about improving the customer experience, increasing efficiency and profitability and developing new products and services - all from data. It is essential to operate on the cutting edge of technology, strategy and organisation. Working with our new colleagues we can support customers on all these aspects to improve decision-making and to achieve their business goals."
Both VIQTOR DAVIS and Simplxr have identified that organisations are struggling with the complexity of large scale digital transformation. The coming decade will be characterised by breakthroughs in a number of areas. A new generation of chatbots will intensify the collaboration between man and machine and mixed reality is set to have far-reaching impact. This technology projects digital elements onto its environment. Elements that are of such high quality that they are virtually indistinguishable from reality, and the boundary between reality and virtual fades.
Ivo-Paul Tummers, CEO VIQTOR DAVIS: "Business leaders are beginning to understand what next generation technology will offer. Part of their thinking is to fundamentally re-imagine how to structure and operate their organisations to capitalise on the new opportunities. They must re-consider industry in the same way as a digital native start-up. The need for qualitative data, in the right context, increases. There is clear demand for a service provider who brings together the relevant specialisms and offers a holistic service to support this transformation. We call this data craftsmanship.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005021/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 21, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 21, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Apr. 21, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 21, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) provides a comprehensive framework of theory and practice in the emerging field of AI. The program delivers the foundational knowledge needed to explore both key contextual areas and complex technical applications of AI systems. Curriculum incorporates elements of data science, robotics, and machine learning-enabling you to pursue a holistic and interdisciplinary course of study while preparing for a position in AI research, operations, ...
Apr. 21, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Industry after industry is under siege as companies embrace digital transformation (DX) to disrupt existing business models and disintermediate their competitor’s customer relationships. But what do we mean by “Digital Transformation”? The coupling of granular, real-time data (e.g., smartphones, connected devices, smart appliances, wearables, mobile commerce, video surveillance) with modern technologies (e.g., cloud native apps, big data architectures, hyper-converged technologies, artificial in...
Apr. 21, 2019 07:00 AM EDT Reads: 11,200
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 21, 2019 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,472
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Apr. 21, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 21, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Tapping into blockchain revolution early enough translates into a substantial business competitiveness advantage. Codete comprehensively develops custom, blockchain-based business solutions, founded on the most advanced cryptographic innovations, and striking a balance point between complexity of the technologies used in quickly-changing stack building, business impact, and cost-effectiveness. Codete researches and provides business consultancy in the field of single most thrilling innovative te...
Apr. 20, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Apr. 20, 2019 11:00 PM EDT