WorldQuant and QuantInsti Launch Talent Partnership

|January 18, 2019 08:00 AM EST
WorldQuant, the global quantitative asset management firm, and QuantInsti, the algorithmic trading research and training institute, today announced a new hiring partnership intended to increase opportunities for quantitative trading talent in Asia.
This partnership builds on both organizations’ efforts to uncover talent globally and provide them with access to educational, career and mentorship opportunities in quantitative finance. Through this partnership, qualified participants in QuantInsti’s Executive Programme in Algorithmic Trading (EPAT) – designed for professionals seeking to expand their algorithmic and quantitative trading skills and advance their careers – are eligible for a streamlined interview process after applying for consultant positions in the WorldQuant Virtual Research Center (VRC).
VRC is an online platform that enables its consultants to conduct research and seek to build high-quality algorithms that may be used in WorldQuant’s systematic financial strategies. Consultants have flexibility in their hours and work location, are compensated based on their activity and productivity, are eligible for additional compensation based on their algorithms’ performance and may ultimately be considered for full-time positions.
“This partnership further enhances our ongoing commitment to finding and empowering talented individuals around the world, and we are excited to deliver additional opportunities across various geographies,” said Igor Tulchinsky, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WorldQuant.
“Establishing this unique partnership with WorldQuant provides QuantInsti students with a competitive edge in the quantitative trading domain,” said Nitesh Khandelwal, Co-Founder and Director of QuantInsti. “Together we can continue to inspire and encourage budding quant talent, raise the industry standards and further fuel this rapidly growing domain.”
EPAT is the world’s first verified certificate course offered by QuantInsti to professionals who are looking to enter or grow in the algorithmic and quantitative trading industry. EPAT’s faculty members consist of some of the best names in the industry, and EPAT offers career support through 100+ placement partners across many countries. With one of the highest success rates, EPAT has been helping its participants and alumni from 60+ countries succeed in this domain.
WorldQuant VRC has over 1,300 consultants in 13 countries. In addition, VRC has a total of more than 70,000 users from 180 countries and over 2,000 universities who are given the opportunity to learn about quantitative finance, build financial models, participate in global competitions and be considered for research consultant positions. WorldQuant users have collectively run over 165 million simulations on VRC’s online platform. Additional information, including how to register for VRC, can be found at www.WorldQuantVRC.com.
About WorldQuant
WorldQuant is a global quantitative asset management firm that was founded in 2007 by Igor Tulchinsky and has over $7 billion in assets under management. The firm has more than 27 offices in 17 countries and over 700 employees and 1,300 consultants. WorldQuant develops and deploys systematic investment strategies across a variety of asset classes in global markets, utilizing a proprietary research platform and investment process. For more information on WorldQuant’s culture and philosophy, please visit www.WeAreWorldQuant.com.
About QuantInsti
QuantInsti is a pioneering algorithmic and quantitative trading research institute with a registered user base in 150+ countries. In addition to making EPAT the world’s first verified certification programme in the quantitative and algorithmic trading domain, QuantInsti also launched its interactive self-paced learning portal, Quantra, offering 20+ interactive courses and tools for quants, created under the guidance of successful practitioners. As a knowledge powerhouse in the domain, QuantInsti works closely with top global financial and educational institutions through its content and delivery on various platforms. To read more about QuantInsti, please visit www.quantinsti.com.
