|January 18, 2019 08:02 AM EST
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that the KB Smart Home System will be offered as a standard feature at two of its Orange County communities: Highmark at Ironridge in Lake Forest and Prado at Cadence Park in Irvine. The KB Smart Home System, which leverages the power of Google Assistant™ to integrate a curated selection of voice- and smartphone-controlled features, will also be available as an option for all buyers who purchase a new KB home at any of the builder’s other communities in Orange and San Diego counties.
KB Home brings Google partnership to Southern California. (Photo: Business Wire)
The KB Smart Home System provides a robust ecosystem that can integrate an ever-expanding selection of compatible smart devices and features, many of which will be available at select KB Home Design Studios. Powered by Google Assistant, homeowners with the KB Smart Home System will be able to control many of the most important functions of their new home and automate routines to their individual preferences to live more comfortably and efficiently. Home shoppers can now tour the homes at Highmark at Ironridge to learn how to control features such as lighting, window shades, cameras and more.
“We are pleased to be the first homebuilder in Southern California to enter a partnership with Google,” said Steve Ruffner, regional president for KB Home. “Our new KB homes are built to fit our homebuyers’ unique lifestyles, preferences and budgets. Now, with the KB Smart Home system, we can elevate the performance of their homes to provide them with an even greater degree of day-to-day personalization and comfort. With just a spoken command to a smart speaker or the touch of a button on their smartphone, KB homeowners will be able to use their smart devices to perform tasks such as adjusting the temperature or checking who is at the front door.”
The KB Smart Home system features top-of-the-line products and is designed to accommodate additional emerging technologies as they come to market. The components include:
● Google Wifi “mesh” network that is designed to deliver consistently strong and secure signal throughout the home
● Two smart speakers, including a Google Home, and a Google Home Mini, with voice control and automation by Google Assistant
● Nest Hello Video Doorbell
● Professional installation and integration of all devices for seamless interconnectivity by DISH Smart Home Services after move-in
The KB Smart Home system will be showcased starting Saturday, January 19 at KB Home’s Highmark at Ironwood in Lake Forest, CA. The KB Smart Home is located at 2042 Aliso Canyon Drive in Lake Forest. For more information about the KB Smart Home in partnership with Google, visit kbhome.com/kbsmarthome.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.
