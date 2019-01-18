ISACA anuncia para 2019 uma série de eventos para profissionais de tecnologia empresarial em todo o mundo durante o ano de seu 50.º aniversário

|By Business Wire
A ISACA — associação global de profissionais que atuam em segurança cibernética, auditoria, garantia e governança de tecnologia — comemora seu 50.º aniversário em 2019 e anunciou sua programação de eventos anuais, que incluem oportunidades de aprendizagem dedicadas a tecnologias emergentes, inovação, as melhores práticas e desenvolvimento profissional.
As tecnologias revolucionárias surgidas nos últimos 50 anos e que surgirão no futuro do mundo empresarial e a evolução de carreiras em tecnologia e de profissões abrangidas pela ISACA serão apresentadas durante o ano de aniversário da ISACA em praticamente todos os locais. O crescente portfólio da ISACA em soluções de segurança cibernética, inclusive a Plataforma de Treinamento CSX e a Plataforma de Cibermaturidade CMMI, terão destaque em novas conferências realizadas em 2019, que incluirão eventos na América do Norte e na Europa.
As conferências CACS 2019 — previstas para a América do Norte, Europa, Ásia, África, Oceania e América Latina — oferecerão sessões educativas em auditoria e garantia, big data, gestão de riscos, governança e outras áreas. Todas as conferências da ISACA incluem opções de workshops prévios e posteriores ao evento para obter treinamento e programas práticos e aprofundados em apoio à iniciativa SheLeadsTech™ da ISACA e também ao desenvolvimento de redes de relacionamento profissional. As conferências e eventos educacionais da ISACA em 2019 estão relacionados a seguir. Para consultar uma lista de cursos e a programação completa, acesse www.isaca.org/education.
Eventos da ISACA em 2019
Novo em 2019
- Exposição e Conferência Infosecurity ISACA América do Norte 2019, 20 e 21 de novembro, Nova York, NY, Estados Unidos www.infosecuritynorthamerica.com/2019
A ISACA, a mais importante associação de profissionais de auditoria, risco, governança e segurança de TI, e o Infosecurity Group, que promove importante evento sobre segurança da informação na Europa, estão realizando uma parceria para produzir o mais avançado evento dessa natureza na América do Norte.
- EuroCACS/CSX 2019, 16 a 18 de outubro de 2019, Genebra, Suíça https://conferences.isaca.org/euro-cacs-csx-2019
A primeira Conferência EuroCACS/CSX da ISACA aproveita o melhor dos eventos CACS e CSX da Europa para aperfeiçoar conhecimentos, competências e a carreira dos participantes nos campos de sistemas de informação, segurança cibernética e negócios.
Conferências CACS
As Conferências CACS são os melhores eventos para profissionais de auditoria e garantia, controle de objetivos para informação e tecnologias relacionadas (Control Objectives for Information and Related Technologies, COBIT), conformidade, risco, segurança, estratégia e governança. Serão compartilhados conhecimentos, ferramentas e estratégias em todos os níveis de qualificação.
-
CACS Ásia-Pacífico, 1.º de abril de 2019, Hong Kong
www.isaca.org/education
(Consulte informações atualizadas em breve)
-
CACS América do Norte, 13 a 15 de maio de 2019,
Anaheim, Califórnia, Estados Unidos
www.isaca.org/NA-CACS
-
CACS África, 19 e 20 de agosto de 2019, Joanesburgo,
África do Sul
www.isaca.org/AfricaCACS
-
CACS América Latina, 26 e 27 de agosto de 2019, Santiago,
Chile
www.isaca.org/education
(Consulte informações atualizadas em breve)
-
CACS Oceania, 12 e 13 de setembro de 2019, Auckland,
Nova Zelândia
www.isaca.org/oceaniacacs
-
EuroCACS/CSX, 16 a 18 de outubro de 2019, Genebra, Suíça
https://conferences.isaca.org/euro-cacs-csx-2019
Conferência GRC
A Conferência de Governança, Risco e Controle (GRC) oferece um evento envolvente com oportunidades de desenvolvimento de redes de relacionamento, formação e desenvolvimento profissional para aqueles que atuam em auditorias internas e risco de TI.
-
Conferência GRC, realizada conjuntamente com
The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA),
12 a 14 de agosto de 2019, Fort Lauderdale, Flórida, Estados Unidos
www.isaca.org/grc
Semanas de treinamento
A ISACA oferece diversos cursos aprofundados de uma semana sobre temas como auditoria de TI, auditoria de segurança de rede, garantia de TI, risco, computação em nuvem, privacidade de dados, segurança cibernética, COBIT 2019 e preparação para exames de certificação. Para obter mais informações, acesse www.isaca.org/trainingweek. São as datas e locais dos eventos de 2019:
- Atlanta, Geórgia, Estados Unidos — 15 a 18 de abril de 2019
- Barcelona, Espanha — 20 a 23 de maio de 2019
- Boston, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos — 15 a 18 de julho e 19 a 22 de agosto de 2019
- Chicago, Illinois, Estados Unidos — 13 a 16 de maio e 5 a 8 de agosto de 2019
- Dallas, Texas, Estados Unidos — 23 a 26 de setembro de 2019
- Los Angeles, Califórnia, Estados Unidos — 1.º a 4 de abril e 11 a 14 de novembro de 2019
- Filadélfia, Pensilvânia, Estados Unidos — 25 a 28 de março e 3 a 6 de junho de 2019
- Phoenix, Arizona, Estados Unidos — 2 a 5 de dezembro de 2019
- Seattle, Washington, Estados Unidos — 12 a 15 de agosto de 2019
- Tampa, Flórida, Estados Unidos — 10 a 13 de junho de 2019
Treinamentos virtuais
Além de treinamentos presenciais, a ISACA oferece também oportunidades de treinamento virtual que visam a preparar você para os próximos passos de sua carreira. Os participantes recebem, remotamente e ao vivo, orientações de especialistas por intermédio de um instrutor. Para saber mais, acesse www.isaca.org/Education/Online-Learning/Pages/virtual-instructor-led-training. Estão entre os cursos disponíveis em 2019:
- Certificado de Auditoria em segurança cibernética
- Princípios Básicos de segurança cibernética
- Curso Preparatório para o Exame CISA
- Curso Preparatório para o Exame CISM
- Curso Preparatório para o Exame CyberVista CISM
- Curso Preparatório para o Exame CRISC
Webinars
A ISACA oferece webinars gratuitos ao longo de todo o ano. Os associados da ISACA podem obter gratuitamente créditos de educação profissional continuada (continuing professional education credits, CPE) pela participação nos webinars da ISACA. Acesse webinars recentes e arquivados, e consulte os próximos que serão realizados em www.isaca.org/webinars.
Treinamentos no local de trabalho
O treinamento no local de trabalho realizado pela ISACA proporciona diversos cursos desenvolvidos para profissionais de garantia, controle, segurança e governança de TI em um local conveniente ou dentro de uma empresa. Para obter mais informações, acesse www.isaca.org/onsitetraining.
Para eventos sob demanda
Vídeos por streaming de apresentações de especialistas sobre auditoria, privacidade, segurança cibernética e governança, gravados ao em conferências e eventos da ISACA. Os espectadores podem obter créditos CPE por essas sessões. Para saber mais, acesse www.isaca.org/Education/on-demand-learning.
Mais informações sobre os eventos globais e oportunidades de formação da ISACA podem ser obtidas em www.isaca.org/education.
Sobre a ISACA
No ano de seu 50.º aniversário, a ISACA® (isaca.org) é uma organização global que ajuda pessoas e empresas a alcançarem o potencial positivo da tecnologia. O mundo de hoje é movido por informação e tecnologia, e a ISACA mune profissionais de conhecimento, credenciais, formação e comunidade para promoverem suas carreiras e transformarem suas organizações. A ISACA se beneficia com o conhecimento e a experiência de seus 460 mil profissionais envolvidos — incluindo 140 mil associados — nas áreas de segurança cibernética e segurança da informação, governança, garantia, risco e inovação, além de sua subsidiária de desempenho empresarial, o CMMI® Institute, para ajudar a promover a inovação por meio da tecnologia. A ISACA está presente em mais de 188 países e conta com mais de 220 unidades em todo o mundo e escritórios nos Estados Unidos e na China.
