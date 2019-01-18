Hot Topics Recap: Government Shutdown

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 08:08 AM EST
Following are the latest Government Shutdown news releases and story ideas for reporters, bloggers and media outlets.
ORLANDO, Fla.--IZEA Offers Payment Acceleration to Creators Affected by the Government Shutdown Source: IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
JERICHO, N.Y.--JFK Travel Plaza’s 7-Eleven is Helping Federal Employee's During Partial Governmental Shutdown Source: JFK Travel Plaza
WATERTOWN, Mass.--Sick Over the Government Shutdown? 74% of Primary Care Physicians Report Their Patients Are Affected by It, According to Data from InCrowd Source: InCrowd
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--United for U.S. Coalition Grows Source: United Way Worldwide
SEATTLE--Washington Federal Announces a Quick 90-Day Interest-Free Loan to Help Americans During the Federal Government Shutdown Source: Washington Federal, Inc.
DALLAS--Baron & Budd Accepting Cases from Federal Contractors Who Worked without Pay Source: Baron & Budd, P.C.
NEW YORK--OneMain Financial Extends Relief to Customers Impacted by Government Shutdown with Borrower’s Assistance Program Source: OneMain Financial
SAN FRANCISCO--Wells Fargo Supports Customers and Communities During Federal Government Shutdown Source: Wells Fargo & Company
PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--Kraft Opens Grocery Store to Support Government Workers Source: The Kraft Heinz Company
LOS ANGELES--In the Midst of the Government Shutdown, Economic Optimism Dips Slightly According to Latest IBD/TIPP Poll Source: Investor's Business Daily
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--Government Shutdown Has No Impact on Romaine Safety as Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement Works Even Harder to Prevent Future Outbreaks Source: California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement
DALLAS--Baron & Budd is Accepting Cases for Federal Employees Who Worked During the Shutdown without Being Paid on Time as They May Be Owed Additional Money beyond the Regular Wages Source: Baron & Budd, P.C.
NEW YORK--OneMain Financial Extends Relief to Customers Impacted by Government Shutdown with Borrower’s Assistance Program Source: OneMain Financial
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--United Way Worldwide Launches ‘United for U.S.’ Coalition to Help Those Impacted by Government Shutdown Source: United Way Worldwide
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--Bank of America Contacts Clients Affected by Government Shutdown Source: Bank of America
MINNEAPOLIS--U.S. Bank Launches New Low-Rate, Quick Loan for Customers Needing Assistance During Federal Government Shutdown Source: U.S. Bank
BOSTON--Indigo Ag, Inc. Shares January Corn and Soybean Yield Forecasts for the Americas to Help Global Grower Community Navigate Market During US Government Shutdown Source: Indigo Ag, Inc.
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--Iraq War Veteran Pledges to Hire Government Employees, Veterans Affected by Shutdown Source: Two Marines Moving
PHOENIX--APS Announces Bill Assistance for Federal Employees Affected by Shutdown Source: APS
PARKVILLE, Mo.--Park University to Assist U.S. Coast Guard Students During Federal Government Shutdown Source: Park University
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--Roadrunner Revises Timing of Rights Offering; Change in Timing Due Entirely to Partial Government Shutdown Source: Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.
CHICAGO--ComEd Reminds Customers of Important Energy Assistance Options Source: ComEd
NEW YORK--KBRA Releases Report: Federal Shutdown Opens the Door to Greater Fiscal Risk for Municipalities Source: Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA)
FORT WORTH, Texas--First Command Will Cover Coast Guard Pay During Government Shutdown Source: First Command Financial Services, Inc.
VIENNA, Va.--Navy Federal Extends Paycheck Relief to Those Affected by Government Shutdown Source: Navy Federal Credit Union
FORT WORTH, Texas--First Command Will Cover Federal Pay During Government Shutdown Source: First Command Financial Services, Inc.
NEW YORK--Chase to Assist Federal Employees Affected by Government Shutdown Source: Chase
RESTON, Va.--Access National Bank Offers Support to Businesses Affected by Potential Government Shutdown or Disruption Source: Access National Bank
