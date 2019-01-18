Now on the Menu: OpenTable Dining Points Can Be Used Toward Hotel Reservations

|By PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), today announced that OpenTable Dining Points can be used for hotel savings. U.S. diners can easily redeem their points to save anywhere from $20 to $200 at over 400,000 participating hotels available on KAYAK. From boutique properties to international favorites, diners can use their points to save on the perfect hotel.
OpenTable Dining Points are received by making and honoring reservations at participating restaurants, and can be redeemed for Dining Rewards, which can be used toward meals at over 20,000 participating restaurants on OpenTable, and now, hotel savings. Diners can maximize their rewards by redeeming points for discounts on participating KAYAK hotels; for example, 2,000 points can be redeemed for a $40 discount on hotel bookings. The more points you have, the more diners can save on travel.
"OpenTable diners are avid travelers, so we are excited to offer a Dining Reward that will help them save on their next trip," said Steve Hafner, CEO, KAYAK. "KAYAK and OpenTable are both Booking Holdings' brands and creating shared value for our respective users - diners that love to travel and travelers that need to eat - is a priority."
"This will be the first of several additional ways that OpenTable users will be able to redeem their Dining Points," said Joseph Essas, Chief Technology Officer, OpenTable. "We're looking forward to rolling out more options in the near future to further enhance the Dining Rewards program."
Diners can visit their OpenTable profile page on desktop to view their points and redeem points for hotel savings directly on opentable.kayak.com. This is currently available to diners in the U.S. with over 2,000 points. For more information, please visit here or the OpenTable blog here.
About OpenTable
OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, seating more than 27 million diners per month via online reservations across more than 48,000 restaurants. The OpenTable network connects restaurants and diners, helping diners discover and book the perfect table and helping restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back. The OpenTable service enables diners to see which restaurants have available tables, select a restaurant based on verified diner reviews, menus, and other helpful information, and easily book a reservation. In addition to the company's website and mobile apps, OpenTable powers online reservations for nearly 600 partners, including many of the Internet's most popular global and local brands. For restaurants, the OpenTable hospitality solutions enable them to manage their reservation book, streamline their operations, and enhance their service levels. Since its inception in 1998, OpenTable has seated over 1.8 billion diners via online reservations around the world. OpenTable is headquartered in San Francisco and has bookable restaurants in more than 20 countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. Restaurants are available for reservations in Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish languages.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-on-the-menu-opentable-dining-points-can-be-used-toward-hotel-reservations-300779227.html
SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.
