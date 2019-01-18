Quantum Cryptography Market Worth $506 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 08:30 AM EST
CHICAGO, January 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
According to a new market research report "Quantum Cryptography Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Services (Consulting and Advisory, Deployment and Integration, and Support and Maintenance), Security Type (Network and Application Security), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Global Quantum Cryptography Market size is expected to grow from USD 101 million in 2018 to USD 506 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.9% during the forecast period.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )
Factors such as the growing incidents of cyber-attacks in the era of digitalization, increasing cybersecurity funding, rising demand of next-generation security solutions for cloud and IoT technologies, and evolving next-generation wireless network technologies are expected to drive the growth of the global Quantum Cryptography Market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Quantum Cryptography Market"
44 - Tables
35 - Figures
115 - Pages
Inquiry Before Buying:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=45857130
Solution segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period
The quantum cryptography solutions segment includes the revenue generated from Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) platforms, QKD servers, virtual encryptors, QKD distributors, key and policy managers, SDK to integrate cryptography, quantum cryptography communication device, quantum security gateway, Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), hackerbox, quantum secure communication network products, and repeaters, along with factors essential for the implementation of quantum cryptography. This solution helps in encrypting the critical information without being leaked midway.
Increasing demand for consultation to solve the problems that hinders commercial clients' business growth set to fuel the growth of consulting and advisory segment
Quantum cryptography service providers render a variety of services, such as consulting and advisory, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance service. Quantum cryptography consulting and advisory services play an important role in the implementation of the required set of solutions and techniques for securing the transmission of data. For this, qualified industry experts and security professionals are involved as consultants. Consultants help enterprises devise security strategies, minimize risks, understand the maturity of their quantum cryptography solutions, and reduce compliance costs. Advisory services assist organizations in solving a problem that hinders their business growth; the experts guide the path or directs the clients on where to go for help. Advisory service is provided by experienced experts, who offer hands-on, practical help, advice, and support business areas that will help make a difference to the business.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=45857130
Americas region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
the rise in cyber-attacks in this region is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market. Due to the high adoption of encryption-based applications in the Americas, the attacks are increasing dramatically and becoming more sophisticated. Furthermore, the growing IT management complexity along with the increasing need for data privacy and security is an important factor driving the Quantum Cryptography Market in the region. Countries such as the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico are generating significant revenue in this market. The organizations in this region are focusing on securing their applications and networks using various quantum cryptography appliances. In addition, the region has witnessed several government initiatives followed by heavy funding in research and development.
Major vendors in the global Quantum Cryptography Market include ID Quantique (Switzerland), QuintessenceLabs (Australia), NuCrypt (US), Qasky (China), Crypta Labs (UK), Qubitekk (US), Post-Quantum (UK), MagiQ Technologies (US), ISARA (Canada), QuNu Labs (India), QuantumCTek (China), Quantum Xchange (US), Aurea Technologies (France), qutools (Germany), Infineon (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), IBM (US), HP (US), NEC (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), and Microsoft (US).
Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Shelly Singh
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/quantum-cryptography-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 18, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 18, 2019 08:30 AM EST
As the digitization of business accelerates the move of critical applications and content to the cloud, the network has never been as critical to business success. Consuming everything ‘as-a-service' requires new levels of network automation, agility and security. Discover how Enterprises can take advantage of Digital Platforms, directly connecting to an extensive ecosystem of digital partners and flex their service at the click of a button.
Jan. 18, 2019 08:30 AM EST
92% of enterprises are using the public cloud today. As a result, simply being in the cloud is no longer enough to remain competitive. The benefit of reduced costs has normalized while the market forces are demanding more innovation at faster release cycles. Enter Cloud Native! Cloud Native enables a microservices driven architecture. The shift from monolithic to microservices yields a lot of benefits - but if not done right - can quickly outweigh the benefits. The effort required in monitoring,...
Jan. 18, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 18, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 18, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:15 AM EST
FinTech is a disruptive innovation that denotes the adoption of technologies that have changed how traditional financial services work. While FinTech is now embedded deeply into the financial services ecosystem, the rise of digital age has paved way to FinTech 2.0 - which is rolling out innovative solutions through emerging technologies at a disruptive pace while maintaining the tenets of security and compliances. Blockchain as a technology has started seeing pilot adoption in FinTech around ...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:00 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 18, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 18, 2019 01:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:45 AM EST