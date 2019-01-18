Plant Nanny2 Helps Users Keep Hydrated This New Year With Updated App

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 18, 2019 08:31 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourdesire, an innovative mobile design studio, today announced the launch of the second version of their popular mobile app, Plant Nanny. Plant Nanny² combines health with fun to remind users to drink water regularly. The cute plant keeps users company every day by living in their phone.
Fourdesire, a forward-thinking mobile-app developer, is on a mission to help its users achieve their new year's resolutions to drink water and stay healthy with its updated app, Plant Nanny². The application's gamification features create a rich engaging experience that makes health and self-improvement fun rather than tedious.
According to Hackernoon, 81% of American adults own a smartphone and spend about 86 hours per month on their device. Fourdesire acknowledges the importance of smartphones and works to incorporate beneficial mobile apps into people's everyday lives. According to the latest Quench Survey, nearly 80% of working Americans say they don't drink enough water. Fourdesire is positively impacting the lives of people by incorporating the excitement of a mobile game with the action of drinking more water.
Water is essential for health but drinking enough of it is also one of the easiest things to neglect. Plant Nanny² keeps track of how much water users drink – each glass also waters the app's plant, so both can thrive. The first version of Plant Nanny has received a total of 10 million installations worldwide to help users live healthier and hydrated lives.
"It's easy to neglect getting enough water throughout our busy day-to-day lives. It's a good thing people these days love to use their phones. We can use apps to actively promote the issue and remind people about the health benefits of drinking water," said Wu Ying-Jung, Doctor of Philosophy in Food Science and Nutrition of National Taiwan University, Taipei (NTU). "People need plenty of water, just like plants. Plant Nanny² uses plants as a symbol to remind users that drinking water can be a cute and fun thing to do. In addition to just opening up the app to take care of your plants, the active reminder you receive about your plants' need for water will be linked in your mind with the need to drink enough water in your own life."
Users can expect all the great features that made them install Plant Nanny in the first place, along with various enhancements:
- Each glass of water users drink also waters the plants, so both can grow and thrive together.
- Customizable ways users manage their water consumption goals.
- Simple charts and interfaces at a glance.
- Sleek new design: blending the fastest game engine with the latest design elements.
- Extraordinary interfaces: new user interface incorporates interactive and experimental design.
- Vivid animation: elegant animation with beautiful artwork.
- Creative artwork: unique, original art designed completely in-house by Fourdesire.
Plant Nanny² is only available on the Apple App Store (iOS) for free at: http://onelink.to/tgxvcd
The company's CEO, Wei-Fan Chen, hopes to motivate people to live fuller, healthier lives through fun and useful mobile applications.
"People start off with many new year resolutions, but they often lack the tools to complete them," said Mr. Chen. "At Fourdesire we strive to create engaging mobile apps that help people better their lives. With Plant Nanny², users will be encouraged to drink water every day and in turn, lead healthier lives."
About Fourdesire
Founded in 2013, Fourdesire is an app developer with more than 20 million users worldwide. Publications such as Business Insider, Buzzfeed, and The Washington Post have reported on the company's products and developments. The firm has three apps: Plant Nanny, Walkr, and Fortune City, in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, visit Fourdesire.com.
Fourdesire has been creating revolutionary mobile applications since 2013. Plant Nanny won Best App 2013 of the App Store and Fortune City is the winner the winner of the Best App 2017 of Google Play in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea, and India. Fourdesire's Walkr mobile application has won Best of 2014 App Store recipient, winner of a "Best of 2015 of Apple Watch App" award along with a couple "Best Indie" app awards in 2015.
Media Contact:
Cara Huang
[email protected]
+886 912-988-668
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-nanny2-helps-users-keep-hydrated-this-new-year-with-updated-app-300780224.html
SOURCE Fourdesire
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 18, 2019 08:45 AM EST
As the digitization of business accelerates the move of critical applications and content to the cloud, the network has never been as critical to business success. Consuming everything ‘as-a-service' requires new levels of network automation, agility and security. Discover how Enterprises can take advantage of Digital Platforms, directly connecting to an extensive ecosystem of digital partners and flex their service at the click of a button.
Jan. 18, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 18, 2019 08:30 AM EST
92% of enterprises are using the public cloud today. As a result, simply being in the cloud is no longer enough to remain competitive. The benefit of reduced costs has normalized while the market forces are demanding more innovation at faster release cycles. Enter Cloud Native! Cloud Native enables a microservices driven architecture. The shift from monolithic to microservices yields a lot of benefits - but if not done right - can quickly outweigh the benefits. The effort required in monitoring,...
Jan. 18, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 18, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 18, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:15 AM EST
FinTech is a disruptive innovation that denotes the adoption of technologies that have changed how traditional financial services work. While FinTech is now embedded deeply into the financial services ecosystem, the rise of digital age has paved way to FinTech 2.0 - which is rolling out innovative solutions through emerging technologies at a disruptive pace while maintaining the tenets of security and compliances. Blockchain as a technology has started seeing pilot adoption in FinTech around ...
Jan. 18, 2019 05:00 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 18, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 18, 2019 02:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 18, 2019 01:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 18, 2019 12:45 AM EST