Uma melhor maneira de ganhar juros sobre ativos digitais

|January 18, 2019 09:23 AM EST
A Cred, principal fornecedora de empréstimos e cripto com mais de US$ 300 milhões em linhas de crédito, anunciou hoje o lançamento do CredEarn* na plataforma da Uphold. CredEarn permite aos clientes da Uphold emprestarem seus ativos cripto e fiat para a Cred e receber até 10% de juros anualizados.
“Estamos entusiasmados em oferecer aos consumidores a oportunidade de ganhar juros sobre seus ativos digitais e moedas fiat”, disse Dan Schatt, cofundador e presidente da Cred. “Em um mercado em baixa, os clientes podem se beneficiar da liquidez que recebem ao obter uma quantia fixa de juros em dólares americanos ou Stablecoin. Em um mercado em alta, os clientes também se beneficiam ao receber todo o potencial de cripto que originalmente se comprometeram”.
Os clientes da CredEarn podem se comprometer a um prazo de seis meses com a capacidade de reverter os ativos por períodos adicionais. Não é necessário nenhum mínimo de conta e os juros são pagos em dólares americanos ou Stablecoin a cada três meses na Uphold. O principal é pago de volta nos valores fiat ou cripto que foram inicialmente recebidos. CredEarn está inicialmente disponível apenas para clientes da Uphold fora dos Estados Unidos. A Cred está trabalhando para levar este interessante produto ao mercado dos EUA em breve.
“Na Uphold, estamos trabalhando para construir um ecossistema que irá revolucionar o setor de finanças pessoais para os consumidores em todo o mundo, alavancando o melhor que a blockchain, a digitalização e a fracionalização têm a oferecer. Nossa comunidade expressa muito seu desejo de Hodl com o potencial de obter ganhos em ativos digitais que apoiamos como XRP, BTC ou ETH”, disse JP Thieriot, cofundador e diretor executivo da Uphold.
A Cred conta com o apoio de alguns dos maiores investidores em criptografia e tecnologia, incluindo 500 Startups, Arrington XRP Capital, Blocktower, FBG Capital e Binance Labs. A Cred também é membro fundador da Universal Protocol Alliance, membro do conselho administrativo da Blockchain Advocacy Coalition e tem uma relação comercial conjunta com a PwC.
Notas:
* CredEarn é um acordo de empréstimo, não um relacionamento de depósito. Os juros incidem sobre os valores efetivamente emprestados pela Cred, e são calculados com base em juros simples, com base no número de dias e no montante dos ativos emprestados. Nem todos os clientes poderão participar e nem todos os fundos poderão ser emprestados. O CredEarn Program é oferecido somente pela CRED LLC para cidadãos não norte-americanos e que optem pelo serviço. Termos e condições adicionais serão aplicados. Os empréstimos da CredEarn não foram registradas pela CRED LLC de acordo com a Lei de Valores Mobiliários dos Estados Unidos de 1933, conforme alterada, e não poderão ser oferecidos ou vendidos nos Estados Unidos ou para cidadãos norte-americanos sem esse registro ou uma isenção aplicável das exigências de registro.
Sobre a Cred:
A Cred é uma plataforma global descentralizada que facilita o acesso aberto a crédito em qualquer hora e em qualquer lugar. Fundada por veteranos da tecnologia financeira PayPal, a Cred já garantiu mais de US$ 300 milhões em capital em empréstimos e tem escritórios em São Francisco e Xangai. A missão da Cred é aproveitar o poder do blockchain para permitir que todos se beneficiem de produtos de crédito de baixo custo. A Cred reúne uma equipe diversificada de líderes empreendedores, aprendizagem de máquina e o poder da tecnologia de blockchain. Para mais informações, visite mycred.io ou siga-nos no Twitter, LinkedIn, ou junte-se à nossa comunidade em Telegram.
Sobre a Uphold:
A Upload é uma plataforma de dinheiro digital que oferece aos consumidores em todo o mundo acesso conveniente e seguro a moedas tradicionais, criptomoedas e outros investimentos. A Uphold já proporcionou mais de US$ 4 bilhões em transações em 184 países, em mais de 30 moedas suportadas e quatro commodities. A plataforma tem mais de um milhão de usuários. A Uphold é a única plataforma financeira a publicar suas reservas em tempo real. A empresa tem escritórios em São Francisco, Nova Iorque, Portugal, Londres e Cidade do México. Informações adicionais estão disponíveis em www.uphold.com, ou siga a empresa no Twitter, Facebook e LinkedIn. Não licenciada em todas as jurisdições.
