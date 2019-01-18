Die effiziente Art, Zinsen für digitale Assets zu erhalten

|By Business Wire
Cred, der führende Anbieter für Krypto-Anleihen und -Darlehen mit über 300 Millionen USD an Kreditfazilitäten, kündigte heute die Einführung von CredEarn* auf der Uphold-Plattform an. Mit CredEarn können Kunden von Uphold ihre Krypto- und Fiat-Assets an Cred ausleihen und bis zu 10 % annualisierte Zinsen erhalten.
„Wir freuen uns sehr, Kunden die Möglichkeit einräumen zu können, Zinsen für ihre digitalen Assets und Fiat-Währungen zu erhalten“, so Dan Schatt, Mitgründer und Präsident von Cred. „In einer Baisse können Kunden von der Liquidität profitieren, die sie mit einem festen Zinsbetrag in USD oder Stablecoin erhalten. Doch auch, wenn wir uns in einer Hausse befinden, können Kunden profitieren, indem sie den vollen Gewinn für den Krypto-Betrag erhalten, den sie ursprünglich gebunden haben.“
CredEarn-Kunden können sich für sechs Monate binden, wobei ein Rollover der Assets auf weitere Zeiträume möglich ist. Es sind keine Mindestbeträge erforderlich und Zinsen werden alle drei Monate in US-Dollar oder Stablecoin auf Uphold ausgezahlt. Das Kapital wird in den Fiat- oder Kryptobeträgen zurückgezahlt, die ursprünglich erhalten wurden. CredEarn ist zunächst nur für Uphold-Kunden außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten verfügbar. Cred ist derzeit darum bemüht, dieses spannende Produkte schon bald auf dem US-amerikanischen Markt einführen zu können.
„Wir bei Uphold möchten durch unsere Arbeit ein Ökosystem aufbauen, das die private Finanzbranche für Kunden auf der ganzen Welt revolutioniert, indem das Beste zum Einsatz kommt, was Blockchain, Digitalisierung und Fraktionalisierung zu bieten haben. Unsere Gemeinschaft spricht sich lautstark für Hodel aus, um potenziell Gewinne für digitale Assets zu erzielen, die wir unterstützen, wie z. B. XRP, BTC oder ETH“, so J.P. Thieriot, Mitgründer und CEO von Uphold.
Cred wird von einigen der größten Investoren der Krypto- und Technologiebranche gefördert, darunter 500 Startups, Arrington XRP Capital, Blocktower, FBG Capital und Binance Labs. Cred ist ebenfalls ein Gründungsmitglied der Universal Protocol Alliance sowie Vorstandsmitglied der Blockchain Advocacy Coalition und pflegt eine gemeinsame Geschäftsbeziehung mit PwC.
Anmerkungen:
* CredEarn ist eine Kreditvereinbarung und kein Depotverhältnis. Zinsen fallen für die tatsächlich von Cred geliehenen Beträge an und werden auf einfachem Zinssatz berechnet, der auf der Zahl der Tage und dem Betrag der geliehenen Assets basiert. Nicht alle Kunden können teilnehmen und nicht alle Mittel dürfen aufgenommen werden. Das CredEarn-Programm wird ausschließlich von CRED LLC Nicht-US-Personen angeboten, die sich ausdrücklich mit diesem Dienst einverstanden erklären. Zusätzliche Nutzungsbedingungen finden Anwendung. CredEarn-Anleihen wurden von CRED LLC nicht gemäß der zuletzt geänderten Fassung des Securities Act von 1933 registriert und können ohne Registrierung oder eine gültige Befreiung von den Registrierungsanforderungen nicht in den USA oder US-Personen angeboten oder an diese verkauft werden.
Über Cred:
Cred ist eine dezentrale globale Kreditplattform, die den offenen Zugang zu Krediten überall und jederzeit ermöglicht. Gegründet von ehemaligen PayPal-Finanztechnologie-Veteranen hat Cred, mit Büros in San Francisco und Shanghai, über 300 Millionen USD an globalem Kreditkapital beschafft. Die Mission von Cred ist es, die Kraft der Blockchain zu nutzen, damit jeder von kostengünstigen Kreditprodukten profitieren kann. Cred vereint ein vielfältiges Team von unternehmerischen Führungskräften, maschinelles Lernen und die Stärke der Blockchain-Technologie. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter mycred.io. Alternativ können Sie uns auf Twitter und LinkedIn folgen oder sich unserer Community auf Telegram anschließen.
Über Uphold:
Uphold ist eine digitale Geldplattform, die Kunden weltweit praktischen und sicheren Zugang zu traditionellen Währungen, Kryptowährungen und anderen Investitionen bietet. Uphold hat Transaktionen in Höhe von mehr als 4 Milliarden USD in 184 Ländern, in mehr als 30 unterstützten Währungen und vier Rohstoffen möglich gemacht. Die Plattform hat über 1 Millionen Nutzer. Uphold ist die einzige Finanzplattform, die ihre Währungsreserven in Echtzeit veröffentlicht. Das Unternehmen verfügt über Büros in San Francisco, New York, Portugal, London und Mexiko-Stadt. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.uphold.com oder folgen Sie uns auf Twitter, Facebook und LinkedIn. Nicht in allen Gerichtsbarkeiten lizenziert.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
