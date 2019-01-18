Neshoba County General Hospital Partners With Hart to Make Data More Accessible

|By PR Newswire
|
January 18, 2019 10:00 AM EST
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neshoba County General Hospital (NCGH) and Hart, Inc. (Hart) announce the two organizations are working together to help see the Hospital's vision of archival and access strategy.
"I am thrilled that Neshoba General is partnering with Hart on our data archival and access strategy." Shares Lee McCall, Chief Executive Officer at NCGH, "Hart's software solutions are extremely intuitive."
Through the powerful, bidirectional HaaS data platform, an organization can effortlessly migrate, send and unify data across its entire system.
"The team at Hart has blown me away with their energy and expertise and I am confident that this collaboration will enable proficient workflows and unification between our systems at Neshoba General. "
Hart collects information from disparate sources in real-time, then merges and provides access to the data, allowing for the unification of records and seamless linking.
About Hart:
Since its founding in 2012, Hart has focused on pioneering the movement known as Healthcare as a Service. By focusing on building the underlying platform, Hart enables systems, providers, payers, developers and patients to build the future of healthcare. Hart's platform creates data liquidity, which helps physicians, systems and patients gain access to better understand critical health information. Hart believes that making this information more readily available will improve the ways in which those inside and outside of the industry access and engage with their health and health-related data, thus building the future of healthcare. Visit https://hart.com/ to learn more.
About Neshoba County General Hospital:
Neshoba County General Hospital is a 48-bed acute care hospital located in Philadelphia, Mississippi, serving Neshoba and surrounding counties. NCGH, the only hospital in Neshoba County, provides the communities we serve with an array of healthcare services including emergency care, inpatient, outpatient, behavioral health, oncology, and surgery. NCGH operates 3 clinics, including urgent care, and has the largest long-term care facility in the area at 160 beds. The Mission of NCGH is to advance the health of the community we serve by providing value-centered, excellent care.
SOURCE Hart
