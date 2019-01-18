Startup World Cup 2019 West Coast Competition: Applications Open

|By PR Newswire
|
January 18, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Startup World Cup is back for the third year! The US West Coast Regional Competition is scheduled for February 21st, 2019, at the Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, CA.
Startup World Cup is looking for the best and the brightest startups to apply to compete. The selected top 15 applicants will present on stage on February 21. The winner of this event will join the top winning 40 finalists, in which they will receive a shot to win a $1,000,000 investment prize in San Francisco on May 17th, 2019 at the Grand Finale.
Apply here: https://www.startupworldcup.io/us-west-coast-application.
For more details on the West Coast event: https://www.startupworldcup.io/west-coast.
The West Coast Regional Competition is part of the Startup World Cup global competition, with regional events in 40 cities around the world, including thousands of entrepreneurs and hundreds of investors. The mission of the Startup World Cup is to highlight the best new technology startups in regions around the world, and to connect those startups into the global innovation ecosystem. This is the third year of the competition, which is organized by Fenox Venture Capital, a global venture capital firm that invests in early-stage and growth-stage technology companies around the world.
Entrepreneurs who are not in the West Coast US region should check out regional competitions in their part of the world:
Worldwide Regional Competitions: https://www.startupworldcup.io/.
Investors and other supporters of startup companies should encourage any brilliant founders they know to apply in their region.
Startup World Cup 2019 Grand Finale: May 17, 2019, San Francisco
Once the 40 regional winners have been chosen, they will come to San Francisco for the Grand Finale Competition in May. Past Startup World Cup Grand Finale events featured prominent figures from the high-tech community, including John Chambers (Former CEO of Cisco), Steve Wozniak (Co-Founder of Apple), Reid Hoffman (Founding CEO of LinkedIn), Vinod Khosla (Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems), Adam Cheyer (Co-Founder of Siri), Marc Randolph (Co-Founder of Netflix), and Jay Vijayan (Former CIO of Tesla). The Finals competition was judged by veteran investors from Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, Techstars, Intel Capital, 500 Startups, GE Ventures, DFJ, Social Capital, Index Ventures, Founders Institute, and Plug and Play Ventures.
Startup World Cup 2019 Grand Finale
May 17th, 2019
San Francisco Masonic Auditorium
http://universe.com/startupworldcup2019
Check out the 2019 Trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4beZbfxUEzE.
Startup World Cup Media Contact:
Janice Mok
Marketing Lead
Tel: +1.650.919.3182
[email protected]
SOURCE Startup World Cup
