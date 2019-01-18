Infusionsoft and Vonage Executives Elected to the Arizona Technology Council’s Board of Directors

|By Business Wire
The Arizona Technology Council today announced it has appointed Kerri Zunkowski, vice president of People Operations, Infusionsoft, and Ken McMahon, senior vice president of Client Operations, Vonage, to its board of directors. The two technology executives were elected unanimously to serve three-year terms at the Council’s quarterly board meeting held on January 17.
“Kerri and Ken bring expertise, talent and energy to the table, and we’re fortunate to have them join our board,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the Council’s president and CEO. “Their mix of startup and corporate technology experience will prove critical to supporting the continued growth in many areas of innovation here in the Valley.”
The board of directors serves an advisory and fiduciary role by representing the interests of the state’s technology industries in the Council's strategic planning and ongoing operations. The current board includes 37 members representing a diverse set of organizations.
Zunkowski and McMahon provide a unique perspective on the industry, as well as strong backgrounds in a wide variety of technology and business roles. Their respective bios are:
Kerri Zunkowski, vice president of People Operations, Infusionsoft
Zunkowski is a human resources professional who is grounded in company strategy to deliver high performance and effectiveness. Her dual career path has provided her with relevant experience in human resources, finance and accounting. As vice president, Zunkowski serves on Infusionsoft’s executive team.
Zunkowski plays a key role in driving organizational effectiveness critical to Infusionsoft’s continued growth. She is helping to accelerate the company’s transformation through leadership development to build a world-class culture of engagement, agility and innovation. Her areas of responsibility include organizational strategy, recruitment, total rewards (compensation, benefits, financial wellness and well-being), internal communication and employee engagement. Zunkowski seeks opportunities to work on projects that create diverse and inclusive workplaces. She currently is the executive sponsor for Infusionsoft’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
Zunkowski has more than 20 years of experience in human resources, which includes experience ranging from financial controller to vice president of operations. She has a B.S. in business administration with a concentration in finance from Humboldt State University. She holds an SPHR certification from SHRM and is a licensed insurance broker in Utah.
Ken McMahon, senior vice president of Client Operations, Vonage
McMahon joined Vonage in February 2018 as the senior vice president of Client Operations and is responsible for all aspects of the customer experience for Vonage, including service delivery, account management and customer care worldwide. He also leads international operations and expansion for the company's unified communications business.
McMahon has 20 years of experience leading various aspects of the end-to-end customer experience including service delivery, customer care, national operations and sales. He joined Vonage from CenturyLink. During his seven-year tenure at CenturyLink, McMahon held a number of senior leadership roles with P&L responsibilities and led large organizations encompassing sales, field operations and capital investment, among others. Most recently, he served as vice president of Enterprise Sales. Prior to CenturyLink, McMahon served as director of Sales Support at EMBARQ, which was the largest independent local exchange carrier in the United States before it was acquired by CenturyLink in 2009. Before EMBARQ, he held several roles managing customer care, support services and business transformation for Sprint.
Companies represented on the Arizona Technology Council board of directors include:
AccountabilIT, Alerion Capital Group, Alliance Bank of Arizona, American Express, APS, Aspect, ASU-Office of Knowledge & Enterprise Development, Avnet, Ballard Spahr, BeyondTrust, CISCO, Cox Communications, EY, Fredenberg Beams, Honeywell Aerospace, IBM, Indecomm Global Services, Infusionsoft, Insight Enterprises, Intel, JVP Strategic Consulting, LaneTerralever, MDSL, MSS Technologies, PADT, PayPal, Phoenix Business Journal, Quarles & Brady, Raytheon Missile Systems, Solugenix, Symantec, TGen, The University of Arizona - Office for Research, Discovery and Innovation, Uber Technologies, University of Advancing Technology, Vonage Business Solutions Group and Wells Fargo Bank.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Arizona Technology Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together visionaries, leaders and employees to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.
